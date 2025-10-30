About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Cameras Capture Striking Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla Side by Side in the Rain

They received a royal welcome

Author image: Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
By Jael Rucker
Published Oct 30, 2025
2:17pm
king-charles-queen-camilla-neasden-temple-mobile
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Neasden Temple in style.

As they arrived to the temple yesterday, the couple posed for pictures on the red carpet, where photographers captured a striking photo of them side by side in the rain.

king-charles-queen-camilla-neasden-temple-picture
Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu via Getty Images

The royals were dressed spiffily for the occasion, with the King wearing a navy blue suit and black Oxford shoes, and the Queen opting for a dark green blazer and flowy pleated skirt, which she paired with black tights. Both Charles and Camilla wore flower garlands over their outfits, and removed their shoes once they entered the building. Per ANI, Charles and Camilla were welcomed by Jitu Patel, chair of the board of trustees, and met with volunteers and community members during their visit.

Additionally, the royals learned about the Temple’s longstanding partnership with The Felix Project, a London-based charity that redistributes food to alleviate hunger for the vulnerable. The Felix Project is also a part of King Charles’ Coronation Food Project, which made the visit even more poignant.

After the activities, Buckingham Palace posted a carousel of pictures documenting the day on Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating 30 years of @NeasdenTemple! Earlier today, the King and Queen visited Europe’s first traditional Hindu stone temple. Both the King and Queen have been to the Temple before. In 1996, His Majesty, as Prince of Wales, made an official visit, the year after it opened. During today’s engagement, Their Majesties met worshippers and representatives from community and social impact initiatives supported by the Temple, including The Felix Project and Women of the World (WoW).”

2 619f5e
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The trip to Neasden Temple follows Camilla’s visit to the Poppy Project memorial in Corsham earlier this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. “It’s so lovely because it’s all the generations working together. You’ve got poppies coming out of your ears!” she said.

The holidays are a busy season for the royal family, so hopefully, they can get a little time for rest before things swing into action.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Camera Captures Gorgeous Photo of Queen Camilla Standing All Alone and Looking Up


Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
Jael Rucker

Associate Commerce Strategist

  • Covers all things commerce and entertainment
  • Has over a decade of editorial experience in both fashion and entertainment, and was previously with ONE37pm before joining the PureWow team in March 2024
  • Studied journalism and marketing at Columbus State University in Georgia
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe