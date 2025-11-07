About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Camera Captures Stunning Shot of Prince William Amid Towering Amazon Rainforest Trees

He looks so tiny

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 7, 2025
5:18pm
Prince William Rainforest
DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP via Getty Images

I've said it once and I'll say it again, there’s seriously no shortage of stunning royal photos. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie, you name it, they’ve all delivered gorgeous shots. But honestly? The best ones, in my opinion, aren’t the perfectly posed portraits (though those are stunning too). It’s the candid moments that really steal the show. Take this latest one of Prince William, for example.

The Prince of Wales, 43, was recently photographed during a visit to the Amazon rainforest and the photo genuinely had me saying, "wow." The vibrant greenery is insane and the scale of those trees? Mind-blowing. William (who is 6 foot 3, btw) looks practically tiny next to the towering forest, making the whole scene feel even more epic.

GettyImages 2244865227
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The shot was taken alongside Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Tom Birtwistle, Director of the British Council in Brazil, as they met with young Brazilian leaders from the British Council’s Next Generation programme at the Emilio Goeldi Museum in Belem, Para State, Brazil, on November 6, 2025.

This is just one highlight from Prince William’s five-day visit to Brazil, which has been packed with activities since he touched down earlier this week.

He’s already visited the country’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain (where photographers captured another jaw-dropping shot), played beach volleyball on Copacabana Beach and even recreated his late mother Princess Diana’s famous Christ the Redeemer photo.

There was also the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards on November 5, where the Prince of Wales looked dapper as ever in a Tom Ford velvet tuxedo, complete with a classic bow tie. This year’s awards were extra special, marking the first time the ceremony has been held in Latin America.

His Amazon stop was more than just a photo op, it was about spotlighting conservation efforts and delivering a speech as part of COP30, the annual UN climate meeting where governments discuss strategies to tackle and prepare for climate change.

