Wait, Is Queen Camilla’s $26K Diamond Brooch a Secret Gift From King Charles?

If there’s one fashion flex we can always count on from Queen Camilla, it’s that her brooch game is absolutely unmatched. Seriously, she has a sparkling pin for literally every occasion. I'm talking everything from pieces packed with deep historical significance to jewels dating back to the 1800s or even just ones that perfectly match her aesthetic of the day. And she totally proved that again.

The Queen recently honored the nation’s fallen with a really heartfelt tribute, laying a wreath at St Bartholomew’s Church’s First World War memorial in Corsham, near her Wiltshire residence, on October 28. For the solemn occasion, Camilla looked effortlessly elegant in a tailored beige coat but all eyes were on the gleaming gold brooch pinned to her lapel.

And according to jewelry and diamond specialists from UK retailer Steven Stone, this particular piece may be extra special and have some seriously deep sentimental value.