Wait, Is Queen Camilla’s $26K Diamond Brooch a Secret Gift From King Charles?

That's a pretty penny

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 5, 2025
9:10pm
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

If there’s one fashion flex we can always count on from Queen Camilla, it’s that her brooch game is absolutely unmatched. Seriously, she has a sparkling pin for literally every occasion. I'm talking everything from pieces packed with deep historical significance to jewels dating back to the 1800s or even just ones that perfectly match her aesthetic of the day. And she totally proved that again.

The Queen recently honored the nation’s fallen with a really heartfelt tribute, laying a wreath at St Bartholomew’s Church’s First World War memorial in Corsham, near her Wiltshire residence, on October 28. For the solemn occasion, Camilla looked effortlessly elegant in a tailored beige coat but all eyes were on the gleaming gold brooch pinned to her lapel.

And according to jewelry and diamond specialists from UK retailer Steven Stone, this particular piece may be extra special and have some seriously deep sentimental value.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"As April marked the first time the Queen had been seen wearing the jewel and the royal couple's wedding anniversary falls on 8th April, many speculated that it may have been a special anniversary gift," said expert Maxwell Stone.

And, honestly, what a stunning anniversary piece it would be for an anniversary gift. Stone notes it's "crafted from yellow gold in a striking square design and set with sparkling diamonds." He elaborated, "Its intricate, mosaic-like pattern is composed of tiny rectangular and cylindrical beads in shades of grey, black and metallic tones, creating a richly textured, reflective surface that shimmers with every movement."

Naturally, a piece this gorgeous comes with a price tag, too, with Stone adding, "I'd estimate its value to be in the region of £20,000 (just over $26,000USD)."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

But the brooch wasn't the only thing worth noticing during her visit to the Poppy Project memorial. In a video shared by Buckingham Palace recapping the whole outing, her body language stood out immediately: she looked so relaxed and genuinely at ease.

There were also tons of dogs at the outing and knowing how much Queen Camilla absolutely adores them, it’s no shocker she seemed completely in her element.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
