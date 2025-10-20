Queen Camilla’s New Brooch Might Be Sending a Subtle Message About the Royal Family

If there’s one thing Queen Camilla consistently nails, it’s accessorizing. More specifically? Accessorizing with a brooch. Whether it’s a piece that perfectly matches her outfit or one packed with sentimental or historical significance (often with a hefty price tag), she never misses. And her latest appearance proves it once again.
Over the weekend, the royal, 78, stepped out for Champions’ Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 18, 2025, in Ascot, England. She wore a soft baby blue ensemble, a cream hat trimmed with a matching blue ribbon and feather and, of course, a coordinating brooch.