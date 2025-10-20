Queen Camilla’s New Brooch Might Be Sending a Subtle Message About the Royal Family

But this wasn’t just any brooch. According to diamond experts at UK retailer Steven Stone, the piece was more than just pretty, it might carry symbolic weight.

“There’s been much speculation surrounding Queen Camilla’s latest brooch, as its origin remains a mystery. While it's not a piece she wears often, she has been seen wearing it on several notable occasions,” Creative Director Maxwell Stone explained. “The dazzling brooch features diamonds surrounding a central blue cabochon gemstone, believed to be moonstone.”

And here’s where it gets interesting: moonstone isn’t just gorgeous, it’s said to have emotional energy.

“Intriguingly, moonstone is also said to possess the power to heal emotional rifts and reunite loved ones divided by conflict—a sentiment that feels particularly poignant given the Royal Family’s recent challenges,” Stone added.