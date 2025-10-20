About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Queen Camilla’s New Brooch Might Be Sending a Subtle Message About the Royal Family

She's done it again

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 20, 2025
7:55pm
QCamilla
Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images

If there’s one thing Queen Camilla consistently nails, it’s accessorizing. More specifically? Accessorizing with a brooch. Whether it’s a piece that perfectly matches her outfit or one packed with sentimental or historical significance (often with a hefty price tag), she never misses. And her latest appearance proves it once again.

Over the weekend, the royal, 78, stepped out for Champions’ Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 18, 2025, in Ascot, England. She wore a soft baby blue ensemble, a cream hat trimmed with a matching blue ribbon and feather and, of course, a coordinating brooch.

GettyImages 2241990062 918bad
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

But this wasn’t just any brooch. According to diamond experts at UK retailer Steven Stone, the piece was more than just pretty, it might carry symbolic weight.

“There’s been much speculation surrounding Queen Camilla’s latest brooch, as its origin remains a mystery. While it's not a piece she wears often, she has been seen wearing it on several notable occasions,” Creative Director Maxwell Stone explained. “The dazzling brooch features diamonds surrounding a central blue cabochon gemstone, believed to be moonstone.”

And here’s where it gets interesting: moonstone isn’t just gorgeous, it’s said to have emotional energy.

“Intriguingly, moonstone is also said to possess the power to heal emotional rifts and reunite loved ones divided by conflict—a sentiment that feels particularly poignant given the Royal Family’s recent challenges,” Stone added.

QC Brooch
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“Over the weekend, the monarchy faced both personal sorrow and institutional strain, as Prince Andrew formally revoked his title and Lady Annabel Goldsmith, a dear friend of the family, sadly passed away," Stone explained. "Against this backdrop, Queen Camilla’s choice of the moonstone brooch…seemed quietly symbolic, perhaps even hopeful, amid the ongoing distance between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the family.”

Oh and in case you’re wondering, the price tag? Maxwell Stone estimates the brooch to be worth just over $40,000.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Buckingham Palace Just Issued a Huge King Charles & Queen Camilla Update

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe