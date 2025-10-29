About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Buckingham Palace Posts Video of Queen Camilla and I Noticed Something About Her Body Language

The video said more than pictures could

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 29, 2025
7:33pm
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While it’s always lovely to see the royal couples out and about together (looking at you, Prince William and Kate Middleton and, of course, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry), there’s something equally refreshing about seeing them on their own, doing what they do best. The solo moments often make for the most striking photos, like that moving shot of King Charles at a memorial or that breathtaking black-and-white portrait of Prince William. Now, it’s Queen Camilla’s turn in the spotlight.

Fresh off a joint visit to the Vatican with King Charles, Queen Camilla, 78, spent the morning of October 28 in Wiltshire, where she visited the Poppy Project memorial in Corsham. Buckingham Palace shared a video recap of the outing and one thing stood out about her body language immediately: how relaxed and genuinely at ease she looked.

In one clip, the queen can be seen admiring the red decor with a look of quiet wonder before breaking into a warm smile. While chatting with children, her grin widened even more and she even let out a laugh while shaking a baby’s hand.

Of course, there were plenty of pups around, too. Knowing how much Queen Camilla adores dogs, it’s no surprise she seemed completely in her element.

"It was wonderful to meet so many of the community (and their dogs!) in Wiltshire today," Buckingham Palace wrote in the post’s caption.

They went on to explain, "In Corsham, The Queen was shown the beautiful handmade poppies on display around town. The Poppy Project, initiated by The Peacock Women’s Institute, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War."

The Palace added, "In Bromham, The Queen unveiled the village’s new Community Hub… aimed at reinvigorating village life and supporting mental wellbeing."

Later that day, Queen Camilla reunited with King Charles in London—still looking just as poised and pleasant as ever.

