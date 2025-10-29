Buckingham Palace Posts Video of Queen Camilla and I Noticed Something About Her Body Language

In one clip, the queen can be seen admiring the red decor with a look of quiet wonder before breaking into a warm smile. While chatting with children, her grin widened even more and she even let out a laugh while shaking a baby’s hand.

Of course, there were plenty of pups around, too. Knowing how much Queen Camilla adores dogs, it’s no surprise she seemed completely in her element.

"It was wonderful to meet so many of the community (and their dogs!) in Wiltshire today," Buckingham Palace wrote in the post’s caption.

They went on to explain, "In Corsham, The Queen was shown the beautiful handmade poppies on display around town. The Poppy Project, initiated by The Peacock Women’s Institute, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War."