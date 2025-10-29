Buckingham Palace Posts Video of Queen Camilla and I Noticed Something About Her Body Language

While it’s always lovely to see the royal couples out and about together (looking at you, Prince William and Kate Middleton and, of course, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry), there’s something equally refreshing about seeing them on their own, doing what they do best. The solo moments often make for the most striking photos, like that moving shot of King Charles at a memorial or that breathtaking black-and-white portrait of Prince William. Now, it’s Queen Camilla’s turn in the spotlight.
Fresh off a joint visit to the Vatican with King Charles, Queen Camilla, 78, spent the morning of October 28 in Wiltshire, where she visited the Poppy Project memorial in Corsham. Buckingham Palace shared a video recap of the outing and one thing stood out about her body language immediately: how relaxed and genuinely at ease she looked.