Buckingham Palace Posts Super Striking Video of King Charles Laying Flowers at a Memorial Alone

King Charles and Queen Camilla are back from their historic visit to Italy. While there, they visited the Holy See to meet the new pope (and took some breathtaking photos). Now that they're back in England, the work hasn't stopped and neither have the striking snapshots.

Buckingham Palace recently shared a short video of King Charles, 76, attending a dedication ceremony for a new memorial honoring the Armed Forces LGBT+ community on October 27. The clip recaps the event, showing the King chatting with service members and guests. But the most powerful moment comes right at the start, when Charles approaches the memorial alone and lays down a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

As he steps back, he pauses for a quiet moment, seemingly reflecting and paying his respects to the fallen soldiers.