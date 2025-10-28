About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Buckingham Palace Posts Super Striking Video of King Charles Laying Flowers at a Memorial Alone

What a touching moment

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 28, 2025
2:56pm
KingCharles
Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles and Queen Camilla are back from their historic visit to Italy. While there, they visited the Holy See to meet the new pope (and took some breathtaking photos). Now that they're back in England, the work hasn't stopped and neither have the striking snapshots.

Buckingham Palace recently shared a short video of King Charles, 76, attending a dedication ceremony for a new memorial honoring the Armed Forces LGBT+ community on October 27. The clip recaps the event, showing the King chatting with service members and guests. But the most powerful moment comes right at the start, when Charles approaches the memorial alone and lays down a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

As he steps back, he pauses for a quiet moment, seemingly reflecting and paying his respects to the fallen soldiers.

"We see all the LGBT+ serving members and veterans of the Armed Forces, and we salute you," the Palace captioned the post. "This afternoon at the National Memorial Arboretum, The King attended the Dedication Ceremony of a new memorial in recognition of all LGBT+ people who have served and continue to serve in the military."

The caption continued, "Throughout the 20th century, gay men, lesbians, and bisexual people were banned from serving in the UK Armed Forces. The newly unveiled memorial features a free-standing opened letter, incorporating words drawn from the testimonies of former service personnel affected by the ban, alongside contributions from current serving members and veterans."

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen King Charles take a solo moment.

Back in September, he was photographed standing alone in a gray plaid suit and a pink, multicolored tie, flashing a subtle smile as he toured the Oratory of St. Philip Neri. The photos captured him meeting priests, visiting the library, and greeting staff in the prestigious Cardinal’s Room.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

What King Charles’s Body Language Revealed During His Vatican Visit

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe