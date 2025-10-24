About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Buckingham Palace Posts Photo of Rarely Seen Royal & I Can’t Stop Staring at Her Hair

She's rocking it well

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 24, 2025
5:03pm
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Photos of the royal family are practically everywhere these days, especially with social media making it easy to peek into their lives. Buckingham Palace regularly shares images of King Charles and Queen Camilla and fans occasionally get glimpses of other royals like Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie. But their latest post was a refreshing switch-up, it highlighted a royal who is rarely seen on their official page: the Duchess of Gloucester.

On Friday, October 24, Buckingham Palace shared a carousel post featuring the 79-year-old Duchess, showcasing her recent trip to Bermuda. She was there in her role as Colonel-in-Chief to support and participate in the Royal Bermuda Regiment’s 60th Anniversary celebrations.

During her visit, the Duchess made stops at several notable locations. She toured the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS), affiliated with Arizona State University, to learn about the institute’s important work. She also visited the Dame Marjorie Bean Hope Academy, where she learned about the school’s compassionate approach to teaching students with exceptionalities. And she explored the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art, where she’s a patron; the museum houses works spanning from the 1700s to contemporary Bermudian artists.

The lead photo in the carousel showed the Duchess all smiles as she met locals. She looked effortlessly elegant in a white ensemble with black details, paired with a black hat and veil. But what really caught my attention in the other photos was her hair. Ditching the hat, she revealed a longer version of a pixie cut that exuded chic and modern.

And the Duchess of Gloucester isn’t the only royal whose hair is turning heads lately.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton has also been drawing attention, from going lighter with subtle blond highlights to switching up her signature hairstyles with clever hacks that leave viewers amazed.

Whether it’s a pixie cut, long curls or subtle highlights, these royal hairstyles are all effortlessly 10/10.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

