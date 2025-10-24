Buckingham Palace Posts Photo of Rarely Seen Royal & I Can’t Stop Staring at Her Hair

During her visit, the Duchess made stops at several notable locations. She toured the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS), affiliated with Arizona State University, to learn about the institute’s important work. She also visited the Dame Marjorie Bean Hope Academy, where she learned about the school’s compassionate approach to teaching students with exceptionalities. And she explored the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art, where she’s a patron; the museum houses works spanning from the 1700s to contemporary Bermudian artists.

The lead photo in the carousel showed the Duchess all smiles as she met locals. She looked effortlessly elegant in a white ensemble with black details, paired with a black hat and veil. But what really caught my attention in the other photos was her hair. Ditching the hat, she revealed a longer version of a pixie cut that exuded chic and modern.

And the Duchess of Gloucester isn’t the only royal whose hair is turning heads lately.