Buckingham Palace Posts Photo of Rarely Seen Royal & I Can’t Stop Staring at Her Hair

Photos of the royal family are practically everywhere these days, especially with social media making it easy to peek into their lives. Buckingham Palace regularly shares images of King Charles and Queen Camilla and fans occasionally get glimpses of other royals like Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie. But their latest post was a refreshing switch-up, it highlighted a royal who is rarely seen on their official page: the Duchess of Gloucester.
On Friday, October 24, Buckingham Palace shared a carousel post featuring the 79-year-old Duchess, showcasing her recent trip to Bermuda. She was there in her role as Colonel-in-Chief to support and participate in the Royal Bermuda Regiment’s 60th Anniversary celebrations.