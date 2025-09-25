The Royal Rift Everyone's Whispering About (And I'm Not Talking About Harry and William)

The tensions between Prince Harry, his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, are well known (even if things might have thawed slightly with Harry's visit to the U.K. earlier this month). But across the North Sea, another royal rift is quietly making headlines, and it’s every bit as intriguing.
Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise, the daughter of King Harald V, married American shaman Durek Verrett in the summer of 2024, a move that was deemed controversial by many members of the Norwegian public and royal family, according to Vogue. The couple documented the lead-up to their wedding in Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, a documentary that premiered on Netflix on September 19.