The Royal Rift Everyone's Whispering About (And I'm Not Talking About Harry and William)

The 100-minute show has divided critics and viewers, with The Guardian writing: “She is Norwegian royalty. He is Gwyneth Paltrow’s healer. Now, the tale of their shocking marriage is shared in this shallow, gushing documentary.”

At the time, the nuptials drew criticism partly because of Verrett's past (he has been accused of promoting pseudoscience including selling a medallion during the pandemic that he alleged could ward off COVID-19), but also because the couple broke royal protocol by not sharing images of their wedding to news outlets at no cost (they instead chose to sell their photos to one outlet exclusively).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it seems like the royal family are also not big fans of the doc, per Hello!. In a rare public statement, the Norwegian Royal House said: “The Royal House wants a clearer distinction between the activities of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett and the Royal House. This will be the topic of the conversations we will have in the future.”

The princess stepped down from royal duties in 2022, but according to the outlet, there may be concerns that she had breached her agreement with the royal family over her commercial activities.