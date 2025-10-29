About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Surprise Appearance But It Was This Matching Accessory That Caught My Eye

#twinning

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 29, 2025
2:58pm
HarryMeghan
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P

There are plenty of things that bring people together and sports are definitely high on that list. Whether you’re a celebrity, the neighbor down the street, or, in this case, actual royalty like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a good game can unite just about anyone.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, to cheer on the Los Angeles-based team as they faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series. Unfortunately for the couple, the Dodgers lost 6–1, tying the series at 2–2.

Before the game kicked off, MLB shared a clip of the pair smiling and greeting fans as they made their way into the stadium. Supporters were thrilled, with one person commenting, “Love seeing global icons reppin LA!” Photographers also captured the duo sitting front row for the action sporting coordinating looks.

GettyImages 2243436089
Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Meghan kept things casual and effortlessly chic in dark blue denim jeans, an oversized white button-up shirt and a vest she later took off. Prince Harry, meanwhile, rocked a black blazer over a white T-shirt paired with dark jeans. And their unifying accessory? Matching blue Dodgers hats.

It’s not the first time the royal couple has nailed the art of twinning. Earlier this month, they attended the Project Healthy Minds annual gala in NYC to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award for their mental health advocacy.

For that event, Harry looked sharp in a black suit, white shirt and patterned black tie. Meanwhile, the As Ever founder stunned in a tailored Giorgio Armani silk suit—ditching the blouse for a sleek, modern vibe.

While their matching moment was adorable, it was Meghan’s jewelry that truly stole the show.

GettyImages 2239607321 1
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

According to fine jewelry experts at UK retailer Steven Stone, Meghan’s sparkling accessories that night were worth over $200,000 and almost every single piece carried a special meaning. (Get all the details on that here.)

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Meghan Markle’s Pumpkin-Picking Attire Is as Low-Key as It Is Perfect for Fall

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe