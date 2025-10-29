Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Surprise Appearance But It Was This Matching Accessory That Caught My Eye

There are plenty of things that bring people together and sports are definitely high on that list. Whether you’re a celebrity, the neighbor down the street, or, in this case, actual royalty like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a good game can unite just about anyone.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, to cheer on the Los Angeles-based team as they faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series. Unfortunately for the couple, the Dodgers lost 6–1, tying the series at 2–2.

Before the game kicked off, MLB shared a clip of the pair smiling and greeting fans as they made their way into the stadium. Supporters were thrilled, with one person commenting, “Love seeing global icons reppin LA!” Photographers also captured the duo sitting front row for the action sporting coordinating looks.