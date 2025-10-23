It was a wardrobe change to remember: During a historic visit to the Vatican to meet with Pope Leo this week, Queen Camilla notably donned a black dress and a matching veil. How come? For one thing, it nods to the royal dress code called “il privilegio del blanco,” which directly translated means “The Privilege of the White.” (According to Tatler, this rule states that only queens and princesses from Catholic countries are allowed to wear white while visiting the Vatican.) But there’s likely a secondary reason for Camilla’s black veil: It’s a thoughtful nod to the late Queen Elizabeth.
Um, Why Did Queen Camilla Wear a Black Veil to Meet the Pope?
If we turn back the clock to the 1980s, Queen Elizabeth famously wore all-black to meet with Pope John Paul at the Vatican in May 1980. At the time, she paired her floor-length dress with black gloves, a black purse and pearls. The finishing touch? An oversize sheer black veil that was attached to a silver crown on her head.
There’s more: The late queen also wore all-black to the Vatican in 1961 (see photo above), providing two separate looks that were sure to inspire the current queen’s fashion choice.
The sartorial homage paid off. Camilla looked quite stunning today in her Fiona Clare dress with its high neckline and long sleeves. Coupled with the sheer veil and Philip Treacy mantilla, it was quite breathtaking, but also kept the spotlight on the occasion of with her husband, King Charles, joining Pope Leo to pray in public, the first time a monarch has done so in 500 years.
And despite the harshness of the all-black hue, the lighting in the Sistine Chapel softened Her Majesty’s overall appearance. The entire morning’s proceedings—Camilla’s ensemble included—was a meaningful sight to see.
As for the royal rule about not wearing white, the only exemptions apply to Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, per Tatler. The more you know.