Um, Why Did Queen Camilla Wear a Black Veil to Meet the Pope?

If we turn back the clock to the 1980s, Queen Elizabeth famously wore all-black to meet with Pope John Paul at the Vatican in May 1980. At the time, she paired her floor-length dress with black gloves, a black purse and pearls. The finishing touch? An oversize sheer black veil that was attached to a silver crown on her head.

There’s more: The late queen also wore all-black to the Vatican in 1961 (see photo above), providing two separate looks that were sure to inspire the current queen’s fashion choice.