Prince William Just Recreated One of Princess Diana’s Most Iconic Photos

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed that the moment held deep meaning for him.

“The Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days," the spokesperson said, according to People. He’s been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother’s visit to this beautiful city."

But William’s tributes to his mother go beyond photos. In July, on what would have been Princess Diana’s 64th birthday, he spent part of the day focusing on one of her lifelong causes: ending homelessness.

On July 1, he marked the two-year anniversary of Homewards, his Royal Foundation program working to end homelessness across the U.K. The event featured a panel with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, both active supporters of the initiative.