Prince William Just Recreated One of Princess Diana’s Most Iconic Photos

Prince William is currently in Brazil and it feels like he hasn't stopped moving for a second. From taking in the views at Sugarloaf Mountain to jumping into a game of beach volleyball at Copacabana Beach and, of course, attending the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards, he’s been seriously booked and busy. With so much going on, it’s easy to miss one of the most touching moments of his trip: William quietly recreated a photo his mother took nearly 35 years ago.
Back in 1991, Princess Diana posed in front of Brazil’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue. On November 5, the Prince of Wales paid tribute with his own photo, standing before the nearly 100-foot statue in his signature navy suit.