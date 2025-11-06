About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William Just Recreated One of Princess Diana’s Most Iconic Photos

How touching

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 6, 2025
8:34pm
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William is currently in Brazil and it feels like he hasn't stopped moving for a second. From taking in the views at Sugarloaf Mountain to jumping into a game of beach volleyball at Copacabana Beach and, of course, attending the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards, he’s been seriously booked and busy. With so much going on, it’s easy to miss one of the most touching moments of his trip: William quietly recreated a photo his mother took nearly 35 years ago.

Back in 1991, Princess Diana posed in front of Brazil’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue. On November 5, the Prince of Wales paid tribute with his own photo, standing before the nearly 100-foot statue in his signature navy suit.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed that the moment held deep meaning for him.

“The Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days," the spokesperson said, according to People. He’s been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother’s visit to this beautiful city."

But William’s tributes to his mother go beyond photos. In July, on what would have been Princess Diana’s 64th birthday, he spent part of the day focusing on one of her lifelong causes: ending homelessness.

On July 1, he marked the two-year anniversary of Homewards, his Royal Foundation program working to end homelessness across the U.K. The event featured a panel with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, both active supporters of the initiative.

ANTONIO SCORZA/AFP via Getty Images

Brown reflected on Diana’s lasting influence, noting how she inspired her son to care about the issue early on.

“She encouraged him to take an interest in why people were on the streets, and why people were homeless, and why people needed a better chance,” he said, per The Telegraph.

