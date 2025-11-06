Kensington Palace Posts Gorgeous Video of Prince William Standing Alone in the Shadows Offstage

As a whole, the video features a range of footage taken during the event. Throughout, the Prince of Wales is pictured welcoming the crowds, followed by a series of on-stage and behind-the-scenes moments with presenters and guests. But in the very first few seconds, we get a quick glimpse of William standing in the shadows right as he’s about to walk on stage. In it, he adjusts his bow tie and appears to inhale and exhale quickly right before showtime. It’s quiet, but also speaks to the energy expected of him as emcee of the night.

After that, it’s full steam ahead for the Prince of Wales. He goes on to open the celebration with a Portuguese greeting—“Boanoite e bem-vindos!”—before praising the finalists not just for their ideas, but for the hope they generate as they work to find a solution for the planet’s most pressing environmental problems.