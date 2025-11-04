About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
David and Victoria Beckham Just Got New Titles Courtesy of King Charles

Allow them to reintroduce themselves

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 4, 2025
8:47pm
David and Victoria Beckham
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

There aren’t many times in life when a name change is required. Honestly, the first that comes to mind is marriage. But there’s another occasion that can earn you a new title: when it’s bestowed by royalty. And that’s exactly what just happened for David and Victoria Beckham, courtesy of King Charles.

On Tuesday, November 4, King Charles, 76, hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, honoring individuals for their outstanding contributions to the community. During the event, the monarch knighted David, 50, for his “services to sport and charity.”

That’s right, David Beckham is now Sir David Beckham. And with that, Victoria, 51, officially becomes Lady Beckham.

Buckingham Palace shared a video of the touching moment on social media, while the soccer legend marked the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post alongside a photo from the ceremony.

"I can't even begin to describe what a special day it is for me today, a boy born in East London, to receive a Knighthood from His Majesty The King. I am truly humbled and so grateful for this honour," he began. "I have been fortunate to represent our country and I've always done that with pride…I love our Royal Family and what it means to people not just in Great Britain but around the world."

David went on to reflect on his time playing for multiple teams, thanking fans and adding, "Playing for my country will always be the proudest moment in my career."

He also mentioned his work with charities like UNICEF and closed his message with a sweet note to both the royal family and his loved ones.

"All I have ever wanted to do is to make my family proud," he wrote. "Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this…I love you all so much."

Congratulations, Sir David Beckham and, of course, Lady Beckham.

