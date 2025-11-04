David and Victoria Beckham Just Got New Titles Courtesy of King Charles

There aren’t many times in life when a name change is required. Honestly, the first that comes to mind is marriage. But there’s another occasion that can earn you a new title: when it’s bestowed by royalty. And that’s exactly what just happened for David and Victoria Beckham, courtesy of King Charles.

On Tuesday, November 4, King Charles, 76, hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, honoring individuals for their outstanding contributions to the community. During the event, the monarch knighted David, 50, for his “services to sport and charity.”

That’s right, David Beckham is now Sir David Beckham. And with that, Victoria, 51, officially becomes Lady Beckham.