Prince William and Kate Middleton Threw a Surprise Pub Party to Celebrate the Big Move to Their ‘Forever Home’

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William and Princess Catherine invited everyone who worked tirelessly to get them into their new home to a celebration at the York Club in Windsor on Friday night. The royal pair also rolled up their sleeves to help serve drinks and food at the members-only pub and mingle with the guests.

It makes sense that William and Catherine felt extra grateful—the original move-in date was “before Christmas,” but it shifted with a goal of getting the family moved in before Bonfire Night on November 5. (It doesn’t hurt that their move also coincided with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s half-term break from school, which likely gave them a bit of extra breathing room to settle in and unpack.)