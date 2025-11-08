About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William and Kate Middleton Threw a Surprise Pub Party to Celebrate the Big Move to Their ‘Forever Home’

Shout-out to the builders

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100
By Rachel Bowie
Published Nov 8, 2025
2:00pm
kate middleton prince william pub party universal
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It was only end of summer when we first heard the news that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be relocating from Adelaide Cottage into their “forever home” called Forest Lodge. Well, last weekend, the Waleses’ royal move was made official—not only that, it happened ahead of schedule. As a thank you to the builders and staff who made it possible, the Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their gratitude in a very British way: By throwing a pub party.

kate william and the kids
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William and Princess Catherine invited everyone who worked tirelessly to get them into their new home to a celebration at the York Club in Windsor on Friday night. The royal pair also rolled up their sleeves to help serve drinks and food at the members-only pub and mingle with the guests.

It makes sense that William and Catherine felt extra grateful—the original move-in date was “before Christmas,” but it shifted with a goal of getting the family moved in before Bonfire Night on November 5. (It doesn’t hurt that their move also coincided with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s half-term break from school, which likely gave them a bit of extra breathing room to settle in and unpack.)

kate middleton prince william forest lodge
Pool/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales were extra thrilled to arrange an early exit from Adelaide Cottage given all the negative associations—from Queen Elizabeth’s passing in 2022 to both King Charles and Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnoses—that occurred during their time there. As for their new digs? Forest Lodge is an eight-bedroom mansion, located in Windsor Great Park. It’s also where the Wales family plans to remain even after William becomes king.

Throwing a party at a local pub is definitely the right way to start off on the right foot in their new locale.

Rachel Bowie
Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
