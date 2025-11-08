It was only end of summer when we first heard the news that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be relocating from Adelaide Cottage into their “forever home” called Forest Lodge. Well, last weekend, the Waleses’ royal move was made official—not only that, it happened ahead of schedule. As a thank you to the builders and staff who made it possible, the Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their gratitude in a very British way: By throwing a pub party.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Threw a Surprise Pub Party to Celebrate the Big Move to Their ‘Forever Home’
Shout-out to the builders
According to the Daily Mail, Prince William and Princess Catherine invited everyone who worked tirelessly to get them into their new home to a celebration at the York Club in Windsor on Friday night. The royal pair also rolled up their sleeves to help serve drinks and food at the members-only pub and mingle with the guests.
It makes sense that William and Catherine felt extra grateful—the original move-in date was “before Christmas,” but it shifted with a goal of getting the family moved in before Bonfire Night on November 5. (It doesn’t hurt that their move also coincided with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s half-term break from school, which likely gave them a bit of extra breathing room to settle in and unpack.)
The Prince and Princess of Wales were extra thrilled to arrange an early exit from Adelaide Cottage given all the negative associations—from Queen Elizabeth’s passing in 2022 to both King Charles and Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnoses—that occurred during their time there. As for their new digs? Forest Lodge is an eight-bedroom mansion, located in Windsor Great Park. It’s also where the Wales family plans to remain even after William becomes king.
Throwing a party at a local pub is definitely the right way to start off on the right foot in their new locale.