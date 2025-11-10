Queen Camilla Wears Skull and Crossbones Brooch—and It’s Worth $13K

Zach Stone, a fine jewelry expert at Steven Stone, confirmed the significance and familial ties of this particular piece: “It’s heartwarming to see Queen Camilla wearing [this brooch], not just because it was previously worn by Queen Elizabeth, but because the queen’s late father, Major Bruce, served with the 12th Lancers during World War II,” he explained.

The shape of the glittering piece is also unique. Featuring a skull and crossbones, the badge is one of the most recognizable in the British Army and represents its motto: “Death or Glory.”