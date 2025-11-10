It was a meaningful occasion for Queen Camilla last week as she stepped out to attend the 97th annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. The event was organized by the Poppy Factory of which Her Majesty has been patron of for the past 12 years. But that’t not the only thing that made the day special: Queen Camilla reached deep into the royal vault to pull out the Royal Lancers brooch, a piece with ties to both the late Queen Elizabeth as well as Camilla’s late father, Major Bruce Shand.
Queen Camilla Wears Skull and Crossbones Brooch—and It’s Worth $13K
There’s also a nod to Queen Elizabeth
Zach Stone, a fine jewelry expert at Steven Stone, confirmed the significance and familial ties of this particular piece: “It’s heartwarming to see Queen Camilla wearing [this brooch], not just because it was previously worn by Queen Elizabeth, but because the queen’s late father, Major Bruce, served with the 12th Lancers during World War II,” he explained.
The shape of the glittering piece is also unique. Featuring a skull and crossbones, the badge is one of the most recognizable in the British Army and represents its motto: “Death or Glory.”
As for the value of the brooch? Stone estimates it to be worth around $13,000. “While the skull itself appears to be studded with small diamonds, the red flags are presumed to be embellished with rubies, while sapphires are likely to comprise the scroll at the bottom.”
In combination with her blue military-inspired coatdress, Queen Camilla’s brooch is a thoughtful nod to the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in combat.