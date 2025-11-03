Prince Harry's Next Major Trip Revealed

Prince Harry, 41, is heading to Canada. According to People, the Duke of Sussex’s office announced that he will travel to Toronto for a series of events leading up to Remembrance Day. (Remembrance Day is the U.K.’s equivalent of Veterans Day in the U.S.)

While in Canada, Harry will attend a lunch with the military charity True Patriot Love Foundation on Wednesday, followed by a private fundraising event with The HALO Trust that evening, per the Daily Mail.

The outlet adds that on November 6, the Duke will visit the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, one of Canada’s largest veteran care facilities and, later that evening, he’ll attend the 17th annual True Patriot Love National Tribute Dinner, which celebrates military members, veterans and their families.

There’s been no mention of Meghan Markle joining him, so it seems this will be a solo trip for the prince.