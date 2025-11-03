About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince Harry's Next Major Trip Revealed

He's staying on the continent this time

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 3, 2025
9:26pm
PrinceHarry Canada Trip
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

When it comes to royal outings, it usually goes one of two ways: we either get a full announcement, complete with an itinerary and plenty of details or it’s a total surprise. For example, we’ve known the gist of Prince William’s current five-day trip to Brazil, but there was zero notice when Prince Harry reunited with his father, King Charles (though there was lots of speculation beforehand).

The same unpredictability applies to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple recently surprised everyone with their appearance at Dodger Stadium. But this time, we actually know what Prince Harry’s up to next.

GettyImages 2199474424
Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

Prince Harry, 41, is heading to Canada. According to People, the Duke of Sussex’s office announced that he will travel to Toronto for a series of events leading up to Remembrance Day. (Remembrance Day is the U.K.’s equivalent of Veterans Day in the U.S.)

While in Canada, Harry will attend a lunch with the military charity True Patriot Love Foundation on Wednesday, followed by a private fundraising event with The HALO Trust that evening, per the Daily Mail.

The outlet adds that on November 6, the Duke will visit the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, one of Canada’s largest veteran care facilities and, later that evening, he’ll attend the 17th annual True Patriot Love National Tribute Dinner, which celebrates military members, veterans and their families.

There’s been no mention of Meghan Markle joining him, so it seems this will be a solo trip for the prince.

GettyImages 2243885047
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The last planned event we saw the couple attend together was in New York City, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored with Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award at the organization’s World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday, October 9.

The award recognized their ongoing work to support mental health and create a safer, more inclusive digital world for young people and families.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

I Was Not Expecting Prince Harry’s Answer About Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe