I Was Not Expecting Prince Harry’s Answer About Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Born in London as a member of the British royal family, Harry still holds his British citizenship. And what shocked me about his answer is the simple fact that there are no plans. After five years in America, I kind of figured it might have been on the horizon. At the same time, it’s easy to see why it’s not necessarily at the top of his to-do list right now.

Citizenship aside, Harry has been fully embracing life in L.A., including rooting for the local baseball team. He and Meghan were spotted at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers as they faced the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series.

The couple even coordinated their outfits for the outing. Meghan kept it casual-chic with dark blue denim jeans, an oversized white button-up shirt and a vest she later removed. Harry went for a black blazer over a white T-shirt paired with dark jeans. Their final touch? Matching blue Dodgers caps.