I Was Not Expecting Prince Harry’s Answer About Becoming a U.S. Citizen

It’s hard to believe it’s already been five years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. after stepping back from royal duties. Since then, they’ve settled into a stunning Montecito, California home, launched deals with Netflix through their company Archewell Productions and enjoyed plenty of fun moments with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Basically, life stateside has been treating them well—so you can imagine my surprise at Prince Harry’s answer when asked if he plans to become a U.S. citizen.
During an appearance on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know podcast, Harry was asked straight-up during the “Royal Rapid Fire” segment about his citizenship plans. His response? There are none.
“Am I going to become a U.S. citizen? There are no plans to be, at this point,” Prince Harry said.