I Was Not Expecting Prince Harry’s Answer About Becoming a U.S. Citizen

At least he was honest

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 2, 2025
1:00pm
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New York Times

It’s hard to believe it’s already been five years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. after stepping back from royal duties. Since then, they’ve settled into a stunning Montecito, California home, launched deals with Netflix through their company Archewell Productions and enjoyed plenty of fun moments with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Basically, life stateside has been treating them well—so you can imagine my surprise at Prince Harry’s answer when asked if he plans to become a U.S. citizen.

During an appearance on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know podcast, Harry was asked straight-up during the “Royal Rapid Fire” segment about his citizenship plans. His response? There are none.

“Am I going to become a U.S. citizen? There are no plans to be, at this point,” Prince Harry said.

Born in London as a member of the British royal family, Harry still holds his British citizenship. And what shocked me about his answer is the simple fact that there are no plans. After five years in America, I kind of figured it might have been on the horizon. At the same time, it’s easy to see why it’s not necessarily at the top of his to-do list right now.

Citizenship aside, Harry has been fully embracing life in L.A., including rooting for the local baseball team. He and Meghan were spotted at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers as they faced the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series.

The couple even coordinated their outfits for the outing. Meghan kept it casual-chic with dark blue denim jeans, an oversized white button-up shirt and a vest she later removed. Harry went for a black blazer over a white T-shirt paired with dark jeans. Their final touch? Matching blue Dodgers caps.

Joe Scarnici/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Citizen or not, it seems Harry and Meghan have carved out a fun, relaxed life for themselves in California.

