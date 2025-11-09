About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kensington Palace Posts Striking Photo of Prince William Saluting Alone While Kate Middleton Looks on

He's back in uniform

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 9, 2025
4:17pm
Mauro Pimentel - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William has been very busy lately. Fresh off a whirlwind trip to Brazil, where he hit up iconic spots like Sugarloaf Mountain and Copacabana Beach, attended the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards and delivered a speech at COP30, the Prince of Wales seemingly hasn't had a moment to breathe. Now back in London, he’s right back to business and the latest photos are stunning.

On November 9, Kensington Palace dropped a series of snaps from the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London and the first shot is a scroll-stopper. It shows Prince William standing alone, looking sharp in a navy coat and cap as he salutes. It’s powerful, elegant and kind of cinematic. The next photo shows Kate Middleton in all black, watching on with her usual grace. Both are simple, but so striking.

For those unfamiliar, Remembrance Day is the U.K.’s version of Veterans Day in the U.S. Every November, members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and the public to honor those who’ve lost their lives in service.

In addition to Prince William and Princess Catherine's candid shots, the post included snapshots from the ceremony, including the marching band and wreath-laying moments.

Alongside the photos, Kensington Palace wrote, “On Remembrance Sunday, we pause to reflect on the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of all who have served - and continue to serve - in defence of our freedoms. We remember them, today and always.”

They also shared a short recap video of the ceremony, featuring King Charles and Queen Camilla paying their respects.

The caption summed up the moment perfectly.

“Each year it is an honour to take part in Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London alongside other members of the Royal Family and in front of veterans and their families," the caption read. "Lest We Forget.”

Danielle Long

