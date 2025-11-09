Kensington Palace Posts Striking Photo of Prince William Saluting Alone While Kate Middleton Looks on

Prince William has been very busy lately. Fresh off a whirlwind trip to Brazil, where he hit up iconic spots like Sugarloaf Mountain and Copacabana Beach, attended the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards and delivered a speech at COP30, the Prince of Wales seemingly hasn't had a moment to breathe. Now back in London, he’s right back to business and the latest photos are stunning.

On November 9, Kensington Palace dropped a series of snaps from the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London and the first shot is a scroll-stopper. It shows Prince William standing alone, looking sharp in a navy coat and cap as he salutes. It’s powerful, elegant and kind of cinematic. The next photo shows Kate Middleton in all black, watching on with her usual grace. Both are simple, but so striking.