About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince William Plays Beach Volleyball & His Competitive Side Is on Full Display

He's in the zone

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 8, 2025
4:00pm
William
Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images

Prince William's five-day trip to Brazil has been quite busy and the content is everything. Highlights included hitting up Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain alongside the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes (and the photos are stunning). The Prince of Wales then made a super fun stop at the world-famous Copacabana Beach and actually got on the beach volleyball court.

On social media, William, 43, shared a whole video from the outing, featuring him right on the iconic sand. We see shots of him jumping and engaging in a game with locals and kids, completely in his dress shirt and slacks, btw. But, if you watch closely, one detail totally stole the show: his competitiveness. Although he was all smiles and even high-fived his teammates, several shots showed the royal deep in focus mode as he seriously attempted to block and hit the ball over the net.

GettyImages 2244851608
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The November 3 post was captioned, "Volleyball on Copacabana Beach," adding, "Great fun joining Olympian @carol_solberg’s beach volleyball school which is aiming to transform the lives of disadvantaged children through sport. An amazing project."

Honestly, seeing Prince William’s intense, competitive side isn't exactly a shocker. In fact, it's a personality trait that's pretty well known about both him and Kate Middleton.

Recently, TV chef and baking icon Dame Mary Berry spoke to Saga and opened up about the royal couple while reflecting on the sweet tribute William gave her earlier this year. (He called her a “true national treasure” during her 90th birthday bash.) Berry went on to share that both William and Kate share one very relatable quality, stating, "I’ve done quite a few things with him and, gosh, he’s competitive. So is Catherine."

And Dame Mary isn’t the only person who’s noticed this royal intensity.

GettyImages 2244389711
Dhavid Normando/Getty Images

Princess Catherine's brother, James Middleton, mentioned the very same thing in his memoir, revealing that William often steers clear of playing games with the notoriously intense Middleton clan because things can get heated.

In Meet Ella, James wrote, "Ella gave him a good excuse to escape the fiercely competitive nature of the Middleton family, which emerged every time we played our favorite fast-paced card game, Racing Demon."

So basically, if you ever get invited to a royal game night, prepare for things to get intense.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Prince William Was Just Dethroned from This Title After Two Years

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe