Prince William Plays Beach Volleyball & His Competitive Side Is on Full Display

Prince William's five-day trip to Brazil has been quite busy and the content is everything. Highlights included hitting up Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain alongside the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes (and the photos are stunning). The Prince of Wales then made a super fun stop at the world-famous Copacabana Beach and actually got on the beach volleyball court.

On social media, William, 43, shared a whole video from the outing, featuring him right on the iconic sand. We see shots of him jumping and engaging in a game with locals and kids, completely in his dress shirt and slacks, btw. But, if you watch closely, one detail totally stole the show: his competitiveness. Although he was all smiles and even high-fived his teammates, several shots showed the royal deep in focus mode as he seriously attempted to block and hit the ball over the net.