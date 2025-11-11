Buckingham Palace Releases Gorgeous Photos of Kate Middleton Alone (& Her Hairstyle Is a Surprising Break from Tradition)

When it comes to national holidays and major observances in the U.K., it’s pretty common to see several members of the royal family stepping out together. That was exactly the case this weekend during events honoring Remembrance Day, where Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla all took part in some way. Still, even with so many royals in attendance, photographers managed to capture a truly striking solo moment of the Princess of Wales. And this new photo of Kate Middleton is absolutely stunning.

November 11, also known as Armistice Day, marks the anniversary of the end of World War I. Across Commonwealth countries, the day serves as a time to honor servicemen and women who have given their lives in duty since then. To commemorate the occasion, Princess Catherine, 43, attended a service at The National Memorial Arboretum, where she was photographed laying a wreath in a quiet, moving moment. (Slide to the fifth photo.)