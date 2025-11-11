About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Buckingham Palace Releases Gorgeous Photos of Kate Middleton Alone (& Her Hairstyle Is a Surprising Break from Tradition)

Beautiful, as always

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 11, 2025
5:50pm
Kate Middleton
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

When it comes to national holidays and major observances in the U.K., it’s pretty common to see several members of the royal family stepping out together. That was exactly the case this weekend during events honoring Remembrance Day, where Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla all took part in some way. Still, even with so many royals in attendance, photographers managed to capture a truly striking solo moment of the Princess of Wales. And this new photo of Kate Middleton is absolutely stunning.

November 11, also known as Armistice Day, marks the anniversary of the end of World War I. Across Commonwealth countries, the day serves as a time to honor servicemen and women who have given their lives in duty since then. To commemorate the occasion, Princess Catherine, 43, attended a service at The National Memorial Arboretum, where she was photographed laying a wreath in a quiet, moving moment. (Slide to the fifth photo.)

For the event, the Princess opted for a black Catherine Walker coatdress with subtle military-inspired details. But what really stood out? Her hair. While Kate typically wears her signature loose curls and soft, off-centered part, she switched things up this time with an elegant updo—a stylish break from her traditional look that felt perfectly fitting for the solemn occasion.

Just a few days earlier, the Princess of Wales had sported her usual hairstyle when she attended another Remembrance Day event on November 9. The real surprise, though, was her date for the outing. With Prince William still returning from a trip to Brazil, Kate brought along a different royal—her son, Prince George.

GettyImages 2245161288
Jack Taylor - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The mother and son duo looked polished in dark attire accented with the iconic red poppy pin, a symbol of remembrance inspired by John McCrae’s 1915 poem “In Flanders Fields.”

