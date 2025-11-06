About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

From Princess Diana to Lily Allen: A History of Revenge Dressing

Give it up for stilettos and bare skin

Author image: dana dickey
By Dana Dickey
Published Nov 6, 2025
8:21pm
Revenge Dressing Explainer: Collage of Princess Diana, Nicole Kidman, Lily Allen

Revenge, according to cultural lodestars from Star Trek to Les Liaisons Dangereuses, is a dish best served cold. However, not if you’re a woman in the public eye, since it seems like looking as hot as possible is the key to surviving a public romantic humiliation and thriving afterward.

Revenge dressing has most recently caught my eye with Lily Allen’s skin-baring outfits on her press tour around West End Girl, her so-called divorce album chronicling the story of a cheating husband (she’s separated from her spouse, Stranger Things actor David Harbour). At the same time, I peeped tons of shots of Nicole Kidman looking sexy-ethereal after public announcements that her marriage of 19 years to Australian singer Keith Urban had dissolved.

After this, I followed the money shots of notable women who responded to heartbreak and romantic adversity with a cat eye, a bit of skin and fierce posture as the paparazzi snapped away. They’re all taking a page from Holly Golightly, who, reaching for her lipstick in the back of an NYC cab, knew she needed to put her best face forward amidst a headline-making scandal: “There are certain shades of limelight that can wreck a girl’s complexion.” But not if you’re proactive about it, apparently. Here’s a brief look at the history of revenge dressing.

Revenge Dressing Explainer: Princess Di
Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

Princess Diana / June 29, 1994

The Gloves Are Off and the Stilettos Are On

On the same night that Prince Charles admitted to being unfaithful to her on national television, Diana attended a previously scheduled event at the Serpentine Gallery in London. She wore an off-the-shoulder dress by designer Christina Stambolian that she’d had in the back of her closet for nearly three years, but opted not to don out yet because she felt it was too daring. It became known as modern fashion’s first “revenge dress.” And to really add a personal twist of the symbolic knife, Diana accessorized the slinky number with a brooch that the Queen Mother had gifted her on July 29, 1981, the day Diana walked down the aisle to marry Prince Charles. (Di later had the brooch set on a pearl choker, which is how she wore it with her now-iconic frock.) What’s especially canny about Di wearing this dress at this time is that the day after she wore it, her inarguable appeal really reframed the narrative away from being “the woman Charles cheated on” to “a glamourous international figure.”

Revenge dressing explainer: Emrata in see through dress
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski / October 12, 2022

A Full-Body Fishnet F*** You

Nothing says, “the party’s over, dude” like a full-length mesh dress and heels, especially if it’s revealing one of the most smokin’ figures of modern modeldom. This was EmRata’s look at a W Magazine party right after she announced her split from her husband of four-and-a-half years, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Revenge dressing explainer: Jennifer Lopez
Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez / September 2024

Shiny, Skin-Baring Style

On August 20, 2024 J.Lo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage and multiple wedding ceremonies, including one in which the bride wore what appeared to be a 20-foot veil. For her first major public appearance after the divorce filing, Lopez turned up on a Canadian red carpet wearing considerably less fabric to drag her down. Her revenge dress was two strips of cloth encrusted with mirrors, attached at the sides with satin ribbons revealing her toned dancer’s legs and side boob. I can’t help but think of the shiny garb as representing the shattered rear view mirror of a car she took away from her wreck of a relationship with Affleck.

revenge dressing explainer: Reese Witherspoon
V Jackman/FilmMagic/Getty

Reese Witherspoon / Golden Globes 2007

Side bangs are a sexy breakup haircut

Revenge dressing isn’t always about showing lots of skin; sometimes the strategy is more “new year, new me” which might mean trying a more sophisticated style, new makeup or in the case of Reese Witherspoon’s appearance at the Golden Globes after divorce from Ryan Phillippe, a new haircut and a sassy designer dress (Olivier Theyskens for Nina Ricci).

revenge dressing explainer: Nicole Kidmand
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue

Nicole Kidman / Oct 26, 2025

Historic Hollywood glam, playfully weaponized

Let’s see…you’re a beloved Hollywood icon who just had a seemingly unexpected public embarrassment of your husband announcing he’s leaving you after 19 years of marriage. What do you do? Why, show up for your scheduled gig walking the runway for Vogue magazine, wearing a dress popularized by one of history’s great beauties (Rita Hayworth in Gilda) and s-l-a-y. It’s a callback to Diana, for sure—there’s no one who can see Kidman in any of her recent social media posts or public appearances and not think, Keith Urban, man, you’ve really blown it.

revenge dressing explainer lily allen

Lily Allen / November 3, 2025

Lace and Lingerie Say "Later, Dude"

And, coming in especially hot is Brit songstress Lily Allen, who just dropped West End Girl, perhaps the buzziest relationship album of the year (yep, even to rival Taylor Swift’s) throughout which she details scandalous intimate details presumed to be about her actor husband. Allen’s revenge dressing extends beyond her appearance in a tiny, lingerie-inspired top and long skirt at the CFDA Fashion Awards, though—she also cheekily dressed as children's book character Madeline for Halloween (the name she gives the woman Harbour apparently had an affair with in one of her songs). You go on, Lily and make that lemonade…we women are taking revenge dressing notes and drinking it up.

RELATED

This Star-Studded Thriller on Netflix Looks Great—But I Am So Confused by Its Rotten Tomatoes Rating

dana dickey
Dana Dickey

Senior Editor

  • Writes about fashion, wellness, relationships and travel
  • Oversees all LA/California content and is the go-to source for where to eat, stay and unwind on the west coast
  • Studied journalism at the University of Florida
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe