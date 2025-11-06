From Princess Diana to Lily Allen: A History of Revenge Dressing

Revenge, according to cultural lodestars from Star Trek to Les Liaisons Dangereuses, is a dish best served cold. However, not if you’re a woman in the public eye, since it seems like looking as hot as possible is the key to surviving a public romantic humiliation and thriving afterward.

Revenge dressing has most recently caught my eye with Lily Allen’s skin-baring outfits on her press tour around West End Girl, her so-called divorce album chronicling the story of a cheating husband (she’s separated from her spouse, Stranger Things actor David Harbour). At the same time, I peeped tons of shots of Nicole Kidman looking sexy-ethereal after public announcements that her marriage of 19 years to Australian singer Keith Urban had dissolved.

After this, I followed the money shots of notable women who responded to heartbreak and romantic adversity with a cat eye, a bit of skin and fierce posture as the paparazzi snapped away. They’re all taking a page from Holly Golightly, who, reaching for her lipstick in the back of an NYC cab, knew she needed to put her best face forward amidst a headline-making scandal: “There are certain shades of limelight that can wreck a girl’s complexion.” But not if you’re proactive about it, apparently. Here’s a brief look at the history of revenge dressing.