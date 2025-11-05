Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals Private Texts After Mom Is "Arrested" by Sabrina Carpenter

Most concerts have that one signature moment the artist just has to perform. Like, Taylor Swift making sure she skips down the stage to greet a little fan during her Eras Tour. For Sabrina Carpenter, it's a whole cute little skit where she "arrests" people. And her latest detainee? None other than Nicole Kidman.

Nicole, 58, attended the "Espresso" singer's Nashville show on Tuesday, November 4 and she shared the iconic moment on social media.

“We come to this arena for magic, right? Oh my goodness, speaking of magic,” Sabrina told the crowd as sirens blared and Kidman popped up on the jumbotron. “I expected to find love but not my soulmate. If things work out between us, then I guess I’m moving to Nashville. Babygirl, I don’t know what to do, Nicole.”