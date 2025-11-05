About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals Private Texts After Mom Is "Arrested" by Sabrina Carpenter

Like mother, like daughter

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 5, 2025
7:02pm
Nicole Kidman
Most concerts have that one signature moment the artist just has to perform. Like, Taylor Swift making sure she skips down the stage to greet a little fan during her Eras Tour. For Sabrina Carpenter, it's a whole cute little skit where she "arrests" people. And her latest detainee? None other than Nicole Kidman.

Nicole, 58, attended the "Espresso" singer's Nashville show on Tuesday, November 4 and she shared the iconic moment on social media.

“We come to this arena for magic, right? Oh my goodness, speaking of magic,” Sabrina told the crowd as sirens blared and Kidman popped up on the jumbotron. “I expected to find love but not my soulmate. If things work out between us, then I guess I’m moving to Nashville. Babygirl, I don’t know what to do, Nicole.”

The "Please, Please, Please" singer, 26, then handed the Babygirl star some fluffy pink handcuffs and declared to the audience, “This one’s for Nicole.”

The pop star, who was rocking a sparkly purple crop top and skirt combo, then launched into "Juno" off her Short n’ Sweet album.

Nicole just joined the growing list of celebs Sabrina has "arrested," which already includes Gigi Hadid, Margaret Qualley and Emma Bunton.

Nicole wasn't the only one posting about the moment, her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 17, also shared the moment on social media and revealed she got a hilarious heads-up about her mom's big arrest.

The teen posted a screenshot of her texts to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 5. "Hi Baby, I'm heading down to be arrested.x," Kidman's text to her teen daughter reads. Sunday also shared a video of the "arrest," captioning the clip, "someone's in trouble."

Nicole and Sunday aren't just concert buddies. They're also fashion week buddies. Nicole recently stepped out with Sunday and her other daughter, Faith Margaret, 14, (who she shares with soon-to-be-ex Keith Urban), for the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show back in October.

Here's to another classic mother-daughter moment.

