news

Nicole Kidman and Her Daughters Shine at Paris Fashion Week & They All Share This Stunning Feature

What a trio

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 13, 2025
3:00pm
NicoleKidman
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In case you missed it, Paris Fashion Week has been thriving. From Meghan Markle’s surprise Balenciaga appearance to Ina Garten casually sitting front row at Hermès, it’s been one major moment after another. And yes, Nicole Kidman is on that A-list roll call but this time, she didn’t come solo.

Nicole, 58, pulled up to the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on October 6 with her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, who she shares with soon-to-be-ex Keith Urban. And can we just say? The trio nailed that effortlessly cool vibe.

GettyImages 2239618088
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

They kept it chic and classic in perfectly coordinated denim looks. Sunday wore a bold red sleeveless top with light-wash jeans and black heels, while Nicole rocked a crisp white button-down, jeans and black heels to match. Faith rounded it out with a black dress, denim jacket, and, you guessed it, black shoes.

But the real show-stopper? Their piercing blue eyes. Yep, all three of them. The genes are strong in this family, with Nicole and Keith both rocking baby blues themselves and clearly passing them right along.

GettyImages 2239618041
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

This Paris outing marks a rare red carpet(ish) moment for the Kidman-Urban kids, though we’ve seen a few peeks into their lives recently. Back in August, Nicole gave followers a glimpse into her off-duty summer life on Instagram, a dreamy little photo dump full of sunsets, dives into the ocean and sweet family moments with Sunday and Faith.

Bottom line: Nicole and her girls lit up Paris Fashion Week, and if those matching denim fits and striking blue eyes are any indication, this trio’s style game is already runway-ready.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
