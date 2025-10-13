Nicole Kidman and Her Daughters Shine at Paris Fashion Week & They All Share This Stunning Feature

In case you missed it, Paris Fashion Week has been thriving. From Meghan Markle’s surprise Balenciaga appearance to Ina Garten casually sitting front row at Hermès, it’s been one major moment after another. And yes, Nicole Kidman is on that A-list roll call but this time, she didn’t come solo.

Nicole, 58, pulled up to the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on October 6 with her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, who she shares with soon-to-be-ex Keith Urban. And can we just say? The trio nailed that effortlessly cool vibe.