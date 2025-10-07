Ina Garten Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Show Wearing Her Chic Signature Uniform

Multiple social media accounts recorded Garten's rapt attention as models strode across the sand-filled floor that served as a runway. And for a normally jaded crowd of onlookers and commentators, the crowd went wild with approval for the food doyenne sighting.

"Now THAT is the sighting of the week," commented Bruce Pask, Senior Director of Men’s Fashion for Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.

From Allure magazine founding editor Linda Wells: "Give the PR a raise," she wrote, with a shout-out to Michael Carl, the VP of Press and Influence at Hermès.

People outside the fashion world also shared their love for Garten on the Washington Post's IG account. "The most iconic person there," commented Jessicmrrie.

"Love The Reality Of The Comfort Shoes And Clothing On Front Row Girls!" opined Goldenteak19. And several commentators made plays on the chef's famous tip to her viewers endorsing substitutions. For example, eattravelmax quipped, "If you can’t afford it, off the rack is fine!"