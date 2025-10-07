When Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian showed up at Paris Fashion Week this year, they predictably caused sensations. But the real winner of PFW was a TV star who's more famous for her killer Thanksgiving spread than her fashion sense. That's right, Ina Garten made waves sitting front row at the Hermès show in Paris, to a surprising fashion crowd reaction.
Ina Garten Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Show Wearing Her Chic Signature Uniform
Eat your heart out, Kim Kardashian
Multiple social media accounts recorded Garten's rapt attention as models strode across the sand-filled floor that served as a runway. And for a normally jaded crowd of onlookers and commentators, the crowd went wild with approval for the food doyenne sighting.
"Now THAT is the sighting of the week," commented Bruce Pask, Senior Director of Men’s Fashion for Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.
From Allure magazine founding editor Linda Wells: "Give the PR a raise," she wrote, with a shout-out to Michael Carl, the VP of Press and Influence at Hermès.
People outside the fashion world also shared their love for Garten on the Washington Post's IG account. "The most iconic person there," commented Jessicmrrie.
"Love The Reality Of The Comfort Shoes And Clothing On Front Row Girls!" opined Goldenteak19. And several commentators made plays on the chef's famous tip to her viewers endorsing substitutions. For example, eattravelmax quipped, "If you can’t afford it, off the rack is fine!"
And what, you may ask, was Garten wearing? A variation on her simple uniform of button-front top, black pants and silk or cashmere scarf—Hermès, most probably. It's the capsule wardrobe look that's made her a contemporary style icon in the States, and it looks like Paris is here for it. On her Instagram stories, you can see her wearing another bright silk scarf when she visited Paris with the Today Show.
And lest you think she's just showing up for the low-key, stealth luxury designs of Hermes, listen up: The same week, Garten posted that she loved the fashion show of Daniel Roseberry, the famously experimental designer whose outré looks at Schiaparelli this year included a dress made entirely of paint brushes. That Ina—always up for the taste of something new.