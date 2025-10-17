Yes, Nicole Kidman Wore Her Own Face to Mark a Movie Milestone

When it comes to celebrating movie anniversaries, most stars go the usual route—throwback photos, cast reunions or maybe a limited-edition re-release. But Nicole Kidman? She chose something far more iconic to mark the 30th anniversary of her 1995 film To Die For: she wore a photo of herself.

The 58-year-old Australian actress took to social media on October 16 to share a photo featuring her long, straight blonde hair falling dramatically over one eye. But the real scene-stealer? Her T-shirt. It’s a black tee with a photo of her in character from To Die For.