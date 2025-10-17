About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Yes, Nicole Kidman Wore Her Own Face to Mark a Movie Milestone

Iconic

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 17, 2025
4:48pm
NicoleKidman
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

When it comes to celebrating movie anniversaries, most stars go the usual route—throwback photos, cast reunions or maybe a limited-edition re-release. But Nicole Kidman? She chose something far more iconic to mark the 30th anniversary of her 1995 film To Die For: she wore a photo of herself.

The 58-year-old Australian actress took to social media on October 16 to share a photo featuring her long, straight blonde hair falling dramatically over one eye. But the real scene-stealer? Her T-shirt. It’s a black tee with a photo of her in character from To Die For.

A quick refresher: To Die For hit screens in 1995 and starred Kidman as Suzanne Stone, a small-town weather reporter with big dreams of becoming a national news anchor. Convinced her middle-class husband is holding her back, she orchestrates a plan to have him killed, enlisting a high schooler (played by Joaquin Phoenix) who’s infatuated with her. Things, unsurprisingly, go sideways. The cast also featured Matt Dillon, Casey Affleck, Illeana Douglas and Holland Taylor.

Honestly, wearing your own face is a bold move but compared to some of Kidman’s recent fashion choices, it’s actually pretty tame.

Earlier this year, she cranked up the heat in her Allure magazine cover shoot. Known for her signature blonde (and sometimes strawberry blonde) hair, Nicole debuted a fiery red hue with a blunt bob and bangs so sharp, I did a double take.

In the shoot, she stuns in a barely-there lace dress, but it’s the edgy hair, styled by Evanie Frausto, that steals the show. Think futuristic rock star meets editorial glam, with everything from razor-sharp lobs to jagged micro-fringes.

Whether it's subtle or over-the-top, Nicole knows how to serve a look.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
