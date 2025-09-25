About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Gabrielle Union & the 'Bring It On' Cast Just Reunited and I Swear They Haven't Aged One Bit

Brrr... it's cold in here!

Author image: Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
By Jael Rucker
Published Sep 25, 2025
4:03pm

gabrielle-union-bring-it-on-review-mobile
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since the release of Bring It On.

To celebrate the big anniversary, Gabrielle Union reunited with co-stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Bradford and Lindsay Sloane for a special screening and Q&A at the Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles, and they look even younger than they did 25 years ago. The event was moderated by The Big Picture podcast co-host, Amanda Dobbins. Afterwards, Union posted a carousel of pictures with the caption, “Bring it? We never stopped. #25yearslater.” (And truly, they still look amazing.)

The photos showed the actress laughing and smiling with her former castmates, and prompted several excited responses from fans. “My teenage heart. It bursts!” commented one. “As a member of the NCA All American Cheerleaders (2004), this movie was my EVERYTHING growing up. Thank you, each and every one of you. I still remember every word of this epic, phenomenal performance,” added another.

gabrielle-union-oscars-wade
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Fans shouldn’t expect a reboot of the popular film any time however, as Dunst recently told Entertainment Tonight that she is not interested in a follow-up, and that she is an advocate for leaving "good things where they are." Speaking with ET anchor Denny Directo, she explained, “I don’t need to put on a cheerleading outfit…I don’t even know what I would do, be a coach or something? Let’s leave it as it is.”

But that doesn’t mean the possibility is totally dead in the water, as Union told Variety in 2023 that she has been working on trying to develop a sequel “forever.” Speaking with the publication at the Truth Be Told season three premiere, she added, “We’ve been developing a sequel forever. But for folks who don’t exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years.”

Fair enough, in the meantime, we’ll just keep enjoying the reunion pictures.

