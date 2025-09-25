Gabrielle Union & the 'Bring It On' Cast Just Reunited and I Swear They Haven't Aged One Bit

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since the release of Bring It On.
To celebrate the big anniversary, Gabrielle Union reunited with co-stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Bradford and Lindsay Sloane for a special screening and Q&A at the Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles, and they look even younger than they did 25 years ago. The event was moderated by The Big Picture podcast co-host, Amanda Dobbins. Afterwards, Union posted a carousel of pictures with the caption, “Bring it? We never stopped. #25yearslater.” (And truly, they still look amazing.)