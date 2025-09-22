Reese Witherspoon Was Told Never to Take This Job (Try Not to Eyeroll)

Reese Witherspoon may be known for her ability to tackle nearly any type of acting role now, but that wasn’t always the case.

Ahead of the season four premiere of her series The Morning Show, the 49-year-old actress spoke with the New York Times, reflecting on her life and career. During the interview, she revealed one role she was told to avoid years earlier. For context, in 1999, Witherspoon became a first-time mom, welcoming daughter Ava Phillippe with then-husband, Ryan Phillippe. The couple would go on to welcome a second child, Deacon Phillippe, in 2003.