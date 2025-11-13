Kate Middleton Reveals Date for Annual Christmas Concert (Plus, 2 Major Hollywood Guests)

Princess Catherine first launched her “Together at Christmas” concert in 2021 as a tribute to first responders and those who went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, she’s set to welcome 1,600 guests, all of whom are connected to her theme of love. (For example, those who are giving their time to service initiatives or helping their community.) Also expected to be in attendance? Members of the royal family. (Last year, everyone from Duchess Sophie to Zara Tindall turned out.)

Consider this your royal reminder to save the date.