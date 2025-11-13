It’s become one of my favorite Christmas Eve traditions: Every year, I cue up Kate Middleton’s annual Christmas concert, called “Together at Christmas,” on Britbox and view it while wrapping presents beside a crackling fire. How come? Yes, I’m a longtime royal watcher, but it’s also quite the show, featuring breathtaking (and star-studded) performances, Paddington references and Prince Louis sightings—and this year is set to be bigger than ever.
Kate Middleton Reveals Date for Annual Christmas Concert (Plus, 2 Major Hollywood Guests)
I can’t wait to tune in
The Princess of Wales teased the return of the annual concert—which celebrates five years this December—with a short video posted to Instagram this morning. The clip showcases Westminster Abbey in all its glory, plus a caption that reads: “Looking forward to the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service returning to Westminster Abbey this December. The service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms, whether it’s in families, friendships or across communities. Christmas is a time that connects us all. Tis the season!” As for the date? It will take place on December 5, according to Kensington Palace. (For those wishing to watch in the U.S., it will be available to stream later on that same month.)
But that’s not all. This year’s concert will also welcome two high-profile guests—Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso fame and Kate Winslet, who recently became an ambassador for the King’s Foundation. The official announcement mentions musical performances and readings by guests, so we’re assuming Waddingham is set to belt out a Christmas number while Winslet is set to read. (Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, who recently starred in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, will also appear.)
Princess Catherine first launched her “Together at Christmas” concert in 2021 as a tribute to first responders and those who went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, she’s set to welcome 1,600 guests, all of whom are connected to her theme of love. (For example, those who are giving their time to service initiatives or helping their community.) Also expected to be in attendance? Members of the royal family. (Last year, everyone from Duchess Sophie to Zara Tindall turned out.)
Consider this your royal reminder to save the date.