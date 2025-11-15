This week, the new South Wales Metro Depot was officially opened, and the ceremony included a fun visit from King Charles as he took to the driver's seat to commemorate the event. In an Instagram video shared by the Palace (shown below), the King is shown not only taking his turn at driving one of the tram-trains, but meeting with Transport for Wales staff and unveiling a sign marking the Depot's opening.
This Video of King Charles Driving a Train Is Officially My Favorite Footage of the Week
He looked like he had *so* much fun
In the video, it's clear that King Charles enjoyed his time spent driving the tram-train, as he's seen waving to onlookers and smiling as he talked with the team responsible for getting the project up and running. The King even took time to shake the hands of children who attended the ceremony before heading out for the day.
According to the social media post, the South Wales Metro Project took on the task of electrifying 170km of railways that already exist, and additionally upgrading the majority of stations along its path. The South Wales depot that King Charles was seen at is located in Taff's Well and is the home of the innovative project, which is expected to bring in 400 jobs to get a network of 36 tram-trains up and running across South Wales to offer faster and more frequent transportation for residents of the area.
It's safe to say this was an exciting day for both residents who are looking forward to using the new and improved metro system and the King himself, and I'll certainly have my eyes out for any future stops he makes in celebration of this major project.
