About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

King Charles’s 77th Birthday Photo Is Here…And It’s a Surprising Switch-Up

That's not what I was expecting

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 14, 2025
4:06pm
KingCharlesBirthday
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

It’s a big day for the royal family and, this time, it has absolutely nothing to do with a major event, global charity initiative or holiday celebration. Nope, today is all about one thing: King Charles’s birthday. The monarch turns 77 today and in true Buckingham Palace fashion, the team marked the moment by dropping a brand-new portrait. But this year’s photo has a noticeably different vibe from the usual formal shots we’re used to seeing.

The portrait, taken by Millie Pilkington and shared on November 14, features King Charles standing in the Topiary Garden at Sandringham House, his private Norfolk estate. He’s sporting a cream-colored jacket over a light blue button-up and tan trousers, looking relaxed as he leans on a shepherd’s crook. It’s undeniably a great photo. It's warm, easygoing and way more casual than the more polished images typically released for his birthday.

The Palace kept things classic with the caption, writing, "77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday."

And honestly, when you compare this laid-back portrait to last year’s, the contrast is pretty striking. In the 2024 photo, King Charles was photographed alone, dressed sharply in a blue suit paired with a white shirt, matching tie and pocket square, very much the traditional royal look. The accompanying caption read, "Wishing His Majesty The King a very Happy Birthday today." Definitely a different tone.

Still, whether he’s looking regal and buttoned-up or relaxed and pastoral, the well wishes poured in all the same. Prince William and Kate Middleton made sure to share their own celebratory message as well.

On social media, they reposted the new portrait and added, "Happy Brithday to HIs Majesty The King!" complete with a festive birthday cake emoji, naturally.

All in all, it’s a sweet, slightly unexpected portrait drop for the King’s 77th—proof that even royal birthday traditions can get a gentle refresh now and then.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Camera Captures Haunting Photo of King Charles Staring Off into the Distance

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe