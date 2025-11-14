King Charles’s 77th Birthday Photo Is Here…And It’s a Surprising Switch-Up

It’s a big day for the royal family and, this time, it has absolutely nothing to do with a major event, global charity initiative or holiday celebration. Nope, today is all about one thing: King Charles’s birthday. The monarch turns 77 today and in true Buckingham Palace fashion, the team marked the moment by dropping a brand-new portrait. But this year’s photo has a noticeably different vibe from the usual formal shots we’re used to seeing.

The portrait, taken by Millie Pilkington and shared on November 14, features King Charles standing in the Topiary Garden at Sandringham House, his private Norfolk estate. He’s sporting a cream-colored jacket over a light blue button-up and tan trousers, looking relaxed as he leans on a shepherd’s crook. It’s undeniably a great photo. It's warm, easygoing and way more casual than the more polished images typically released for his birthday.