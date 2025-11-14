About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Photographer Captures Stunning New Black-and-White Image of King Charles

A truly candid moment

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 14, 2025
6:16pm
Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It feels like there’s an endless supply of gorgeous royal photos these days and, honestly, they just keep getting better. From that jaw-dropping shot of Prince William exploring the Amazon rainforest to Kate Middleton’s effortlessly elegant solo snaps, the family never fails to deliver. And now? We can add a striking new black-and-white portrait of King Charles to the list.

The candid photo was taken on November 14. Dressed smartly in a suit for a full day of outings with Queen Camilla, Charles is pictured taking shelter under an umbrella as he heads outside to greet well-wishers. The moment came after a visit to Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, where the royals attended a reception celebrating the castle’s 200th anniversary and, of course, Charles’s birthday.

GettyImages 2246685405
Chris Jackson/Getty Image

Speaking of his birthday, Buckingham Palace made sure to mark the occasion in true royal style. They shared a portrait of Charles standing in the Topiary Garden at Sandringham House. He’s dressed in a cream-colored jacket over a light blue button-up and tan trousers, casually leaning on a shepherd’s crook.

To accompany the photo, the Palace captioned it simply, "77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday."

They also shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations themselves. In one post, Charles is serenaded by a room full of guests singing “Happy Birthday”. There’s even a cake designed to look like a castle, because, of course, why not?

The caption for that post read, "What a special birthday surprise at Cyfarthfa Castle—showcasing what the Welsh do best!"

From heartfelt serenades to relaxed portraits in the garden, it seems King Charles’s 77th birthday was full of memorable moments.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

