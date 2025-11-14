Photographer Captures Stunning New Black-and-White Image of King Charles

It feels like there’s an endless supply of gorgeous royal photos these days and, honestly, they just keep getting better. From that jaw-dropping shot of Prince William exploring the Amazon rainforest to Kate Middleton’s effortlessly elegant solo snaps, the family never fails to deliver. And now? We can add a striking new black-and-white portrait of King Charles to the list.
The candid photo was taken on November 14. Dressed smartly in a suit for a full day of outings with Queen Camilla, Charles is pictured taking shelter under an umbrella as he heads outside to greet well-wishers. The moment came after a visit to Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, where the royals attended a reception celebrating the castle’s 200th anniversary and, of course, Charles’s birthday.