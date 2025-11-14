Photographer Captures Stunning New Black-and-White Image of King Charles

Speaking of his birthday, Buckingham Palace made sure to mark the occasion in true royal style. They shared a portrait of Charles standing in the Topiary Garden at Sandringham House. He’s dressed in a cream-colored jacket over a light blue button-up and tan trousers, casually leaning on a shepherd’s crook.

To accompany the photo, the Palace captioned it simply, "77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday."

They also shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations themselves. In one post, Charles is serenaded by a room full of guests singing “Happy Birthday”. There’s even a cake designed to look like a castle, because, of course, why not?