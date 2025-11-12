Queen Camilla and Sarah Jessica Parker Are the Duo I Didn't See Coming (& Just Look at That Brooch)

Set to Taylor Swift's hit single "The Fate of Ophelia," the Palace wrote, “Celebrating The Booker Prize 2025! The Queen hosted a reception at Clarence House for this year’s shortlisted authors, judges and supporters of the prize. Congratulations to 2025 winner, David Szalay.”

The caption continued, “This year’s judging panel, chaired by 1993 Booker Prize winner Roddy Doyle, included Sarah Jessica Parker, Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Kiley Reid, and Chris Power.”

In case you didn't know, the Booker Prize is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the English-speaking world and has celebrated world-class talent for over 55 years. As a dedicated book lover, Sarah Jessica Parker took her judging duties seriously—reading an impressive 153 books over the course of eight months.

For the event, SJP opted for a tea-length black dress with a flared A-line skirt, styled with a coordinating black bolero that featured puffed shoulders. The real showstopper was the accompanying brooch-like jewel-encrusted cravat adorned with sparkling floral accents.

Camilla chose a simple yet elegant black dress, layering it over a white polka-dot blouse and finishing the look with her signature touch—a brooch. This particular piece was a crocheted poppy, crafted from wool sourced from the King’s own sheep in honor of Armistice Day.