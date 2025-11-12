About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Queen Camilla and Sarah Jessica Parker Are the Duo I Didn't See Coming (& Just Look at That Brooch)

And just like that... she met a royal

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 12, 2025
7:32pm
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that royals and celebrities often cross paths at the same events. Think Denzel Washington meeting King Charles at the Gladiator 2 premiere or Prince William visiting an Earthshot Prize finalist with Cate Blanchett. The latest royal-celebrity pairing? Queen Camilla and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The And Just Like That star, 60, met Camilla, 78, on Tuesday, November 11, during a reception at Clarence House, the London residence of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Buckingham Palace shared the details on social media, along with an Instagram reel showing Camilla mingling, chatting with guests and posing for photos.

Set to Taylor Swift's hit single "The Fate of Ophelia," the Palace wrote, “Celebrating The Booker Prize 2025! The Queen hosted a reception at Clarence House for this year’s shortlisted authors, judges and supporters of the prize. Congratulations to 2025 winner, David Szalay.”

The caption continued, “This year’s judging panel, chaired by 1993 Booker Prize winner Roddy Doyle, included Sarah Jessica Parker, Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Kiley Reid, and Chris Power.”

In case you didn't know, the Booker Prize is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the English-speaking world and has celebrated world-class talent for over 55 years. As a dedicated book lover, Sarah Jessica Parker took her judging duties seriously—reading an impressive 153 books over the course of eight months.

For the event, SJP opted for a tea-length black dress with a flared A-line skirt, styled with a coordinating black bolero that featured puffed shoulders. The real showstopper was the accompanying brooch-like jewel-encrusted cravat adorned with sparkling floral accents.

Camilla chose a simple yet elegant black dress, layering it over a white polka-dot blouse and finishing the look with her signature touch—a brooch. This particular piece was a crocheted poppy, crafted from wool sourced from the King’s own sheep in honor of Armistice Day.

This outing comes after a busy weekend for Camilla, who attended the 97th annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. The event, organized by the Poppy Factory, honors those who served in the military, Camilla has been a patron for the past 12 years.

Other royals were also keeping busy: Kate Middleton brought Prince George along for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and Prince William attended the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph.

Clearly, the royal schedules are packed.

Buckingham Palace Posts Video of Queen Camilla and I Noticed Something About Her Body Language

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

