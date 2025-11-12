About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William Just Made a Surprise ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Appearance

That wasn't on my 2025 BINGO card

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 12, 2025
5:44pm
Prince William DWTS
Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images

It’s not exactly shocking to see a royal out and about, whether it’s for events, holiday celebrations or even TV appearances. Prince William recently popped up on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, opening up about everything from his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, to a particularly challenging year. But seeing him on a dance competition? That’s a first. Yet here we are.

The Prince of Wales, 43, made a surprise virtual appearance during the 20th anniversary episode of Dancing With the Stars on November 11, catching Robert Irwin and his dance partner Witney Carson off guard as they prepped for this week’s routines.

180032 EM206452
Disney/Eric McCandless

During a FaceTime call featured in the duo’s pre-performance video package, William offered some encouraging words.

“Guys, you’ve got a seriously good chance of winning it,” he said. “So, just the best of luck on the show.”

The heir to the throne also poked fun at Robert for missing the Earthshot Prize Awards on November 5 in Rio de Janeiro, a major event focused on environmental initiatives.

“We're missing you, Robert,” William joked. “Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.”

Turning to Witney, he added with a playful wink, “You need to get him in as much glitter as you can.”

William was in the middle of a five-day Brazil trip when he made the call.

His visit included attending the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards, the global environmental initiative he co-founded with legendary biologist Sir David Attenborough. The connection? Robert currently serves as an ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, making the call not just fun and surprising, but also a nod to his conservation work.

It’s safe to say seeing Prince William chatting about glitter and dance moves is a level of royal relatability I wasn’t expecting, but honestly, I'm here for it.

