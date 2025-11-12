Prince William Just Made a Surprise ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Appearance

During a FaceTime call featured in the duo’s pre-performance video package, William offered some encouraging words.

“Guys, you’ve got a seriously good chance of winning it,” he said. “So, just the best of luck on the show.”

The heir to the throne also poked fun at Robert for missing the Earthshot Prize Awards on November 5 in Rio de Janeiro, a major event focused on environmental initiatives.

“We're missing you, Robert,” William joked. “Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.”

Turning to Witney, he added with a playful wink, “You need to get him in as much glitter as you can.”

William was in the middle of a five-day Brazil trip when he made the call.