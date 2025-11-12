Prince William Just Made a Surprise ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Appearance

It’s not exactly shocking to see a royal out and about, whether it’s for events, holiday celebrations or even TV appearances. Prince William recently popped up on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, opening up about everything from his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, to a particularly challenging year. But seeing him on a dance competition? That’s a first. Yet here we are.
The Prince of Wales, 43, made a surprise virtual appearance during the 20th anniversary episode of Dancing With the Stars on November 11, catching Robert Irwin and his dance partner Witney Carson off guard as they prepped for this week’s routines.