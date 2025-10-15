'Dancing with the Stars' Host Julianne Hough Has a Near-Fall Moment & Her Quick Save Deserves a 10

When it comes to live TV, anything can happen. Sure, there’s a run of show but things like wardrobe malfunctions, technical glitches and surprise slip-ups are just part of the package. Just ask pros like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez or Beyoncé—these mishaps happen, especially mid-performance, but the real magic is in how smoothly they recover. And that’s exactly what Julianne Hough just did on Dancing with the Stars.

During Tuesday’s episode of the hit dance competition, Hough was being introduced alongside co-host Alfonso Ribeiro when a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment occurred. In a TikTok video posted by a viewer, you can see the pair entering the ballroom when Hough briefly trips. But she catches herself in seconds and Ribeiro steps in like a total gentleman, grabbing her arm and hand with a smile as they carry on without missing a beat.