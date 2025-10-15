About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
'Dancing with the Stars' Host Julianne Hough Has a Near-Fall Moment & Her Quick Save Deserves a 10

That recovery was smooth

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 15, 2025
4:14pm
JulianneHough
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

When it comes to live TV, anything can happen. Sure, there’s a run of show but things like wardrobe malfunctions, technical glitches and surprise slip-ups are just part of the package. Just ask pros like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez or Beyoncé—these mishaps happen, especially mid-performance, but the real magic is in how smoothly they recover. And that’s exactly what Julianne Hough just did on Dancing with the Stars.

During Tuesday’s episode of the hit dance competition, Hough was being introduced alongside co-host Alfonso Ribeiro when a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment occurred. In a TikTok video posted by a viewer, you can see the pair entering the ballroom when Hough briefly trips. But she catches herself in seconds and Ribeiro steps in like a total gentleman, grabbing her arm and hand with a smile as they carry on without missing a beat.

The 37-year-old looked stunning in a sleek, all-white mermaid gown featuring a high neckline. She completed the look with gold drop earrings, a bold red lip and her signature short bob. Ribeiro complemented her perfectly in a maroon suit and pink button-down shirt.

Tuesday night was Dedication Night on DWTS, where the remaining celeb-pro pairs—Jennifer Affleck and Jan Ravnik, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas and Andy Richter and Emma Slater—performed heartfelt routines in honor of meaningful people or causes in their lives.

And while the show usually ends with an elimination, this week was an exception. No one was sent home, thanks to the emotional theme of the evening. But next week? It's back to business—with a Wicked-themed episode inspired by the beloved film.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

