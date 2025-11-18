Kate Middleton Just Did Her Signature Hair Move (Again)

I’m talking about the habitual way she tucks her hair behind her ears. Most recently, she was spotted doing it at the Future Workforce Summit on November 18, a London-based event hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. Influential business leaders from all over the U.K. gather there to invest in the betterment of the country’s youth.

Her hair move is arguably mundane, but she’s done it so often that it’s become a habit that fans notice time and time again, ever since her first official visit to Cambridge in 2012. (ICYMI, photographers caught her adjusting her hair against the wind on the balcony of The Guildhall.)