About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Kate Middleton Just Did Her Signature Hair Move (Again)

Once you see it…

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 18, 2025
6:41pm
kate middleton hair move: kate middleton smiling
WPA Pool/Pool/Getty Images

Whether it’s her fashion, perfume or hairstyle, the public pays close attention to Kate Middleton. But those who are really locked into the ways of Princess Catherine may notice remarkably tiny details too, like her signature hair move.

RELATED

Kate Middleton vs. Princess Catherine: Why It Might Be Time to Officially Retire Kate

kate middleton hair move: kate middleton tucking her hair behind her ear
WPA Pool/Pool/Getty Images

I’m talking about the habitual way she tucks her hair behind her ears. Most recently, she was spotted doing it at the Future Workforce Summit on November 18, a London-based event hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. Influential business leaders from all over the U.K. gather there to invest in the betterment of the country’s youth.

Her hair move is arguably mundane, but she’s done it so often that it’s become a habit that fans notice time and time again, ever since her first official visit to Cambridge in 2012. (ICYMI, photographers caught her adjusting her hair against the wind on the balcony of The Guildhall.)

kate middleton hair move: kate middleton tucking her hair behind her ear alongside prince william
Alastair Grant/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Don’t believe me? See her doing the same move here at the Women’s Institute in Berkshire back in September, when she visited with Prince William to commemorate the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. She tucked her locks away while they visited with members of the U.K.’s largest women’s group.

kate middleton hair move: kate middleton tucking her hair behind her ear alongside princess charlotte and two others
Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

It happened last July too, when the Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon finals match at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with her daughter, Princess Charlotte. She made an identical gesture at Wimbledon in 2022 to boot.

Even more interesting, this past June, her son Prince George was photographed adjusting his hair with his fingers by a fan who shared the snapshot on X. Maybe it runs in the family?

RELATED

Dozens of Kate Middleton Photos Were Snapped This Morning—and I Noticed *This* in All of Them

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe