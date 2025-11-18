Whether it’s her fashion, perfume or hairstyle, the public pays close attention to Kate Middleton. But those who are really locked into the ways of Princess Catherine may notice remarkably tiny details too, like her signature hair move.
Kate Middleton Just Did Her Signature Hair Move (Again)
Once you see it…
I’m talking about the habitual way she tucks her hair behind her ears. Most recently, she was spotted doing it at the Future Workforce Summit on November 18, a London-based event hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. Influential business leaders from all over the U.K. gather there to invest in the betterment of the country’s youth.
Her hair move is arguably mundane, but she’s done it so often that it’s become a habit that fans notice time and time again, ever since her first official visit to Cambridge in 2012. (ICYMI, photographers caught her adjusting her hair against the wind on the balcony of The Guildhall.)
Don’t believe me? See her doing the same move here at the Women’s Institute in Berkshire back in September, when she visited with Prince William to commemorate the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. She tucked her locks away while they visited with members of the U.K.’s largest women’s group.
It happened last July too, when the Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon finals match at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with her daughter, Princess Charlotte. She made an identical gesture at Wimbledon in 2022 to boot.
Even more interesting, this past June, her son Prince George was photographed adjusting his hair with his fingers by a fan who shared the snapshot on X. Maybe it runs in the family?