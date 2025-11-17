‘Tis the season for a royal calendar on overdrive: Between moving into their new digs at Forest Lodge and prepping for the annual “Together at Christmas” concert, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s holiday schedule is looking action-packed. But there’s always time for date night—in this case, a visit to the Royal Variety Performance, which the Prince and Princess of Wales haven’t attended together since 2023.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Next Joint Appearance Confirmed (& It’s Been Two Years in the Making)
Cue the kick-off to the royal Christmas season
The event, hosted annually by the Royal Variety Charity, is set to take place on Wednesday, November 19 at Royal Albert Hall in London, which is located near Prince William and Princess Catherine’s Kensington Palace home. It’s also set to be hosted by British comedian Jason Manford and will include nods to many of the shows currently available to watch in London’s West End. (The charity specifically supports those working professionally in the entertainment world and navigating mental health challenges, a cause long championed by William and Catherine.)
During their last appearance in 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by a couple of non-familial royal guests: Prince Daniel of Sweden and Crown Princess Victoria, who were in town for a three-day visit to the U.K. Then, in 2024, King Charles was on hand for the festivities, but he flew solo given Queen Camilla was dealing with a chest infection, per the palace. (In the case of Princess Catherine, December 2024 marked the end of a year navigating a cancer diagnosis and recovery, not to mention an effort to be a bit more selective when it comes to her royal calendar.)
Now, a royal return to business as usual for 2025? We’re happy to see it.