Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Next Joint Appearance Confirmed (& It’s Been Two Years in the Making)

During their last appearance in 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by a couple of non-familial royal guests: Prince Daniel of Sweden and Crown Princess Victoria, who were in town for a three-day visit to the U.K. Then, in 2024, King Charles was on hand for the festivities, but he flew solo given Queen Camilla was dealing with a chest infection, per the palace. (In the case of Princess Catherine, December 2024 marked the end of a year navigating a cancer diagnosis and recovery, not to mention an effort to be a bit more selective when it comes to her royal calendar.)

Now, a royal return to business as usual for 2025? We’re happy to see it.