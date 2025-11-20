Kate Middleton & Prince William Return to the Red Carpet (But Their Slow-Mo Moment Steals the Show)

The royal family is constantly out and about championing causes, showing up at official engagements and doing all the very royal things we expect from them. But squeezed between those duties, they still manage to sneak in the same everyday moments the rest of us do. Case in point: Prince William and Kate Middleton stepping out for a well-deserved date night (albeit a fancy one).

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 19. And lucky for royal fans, Kensington Palace shared a full recap on social media. Yes, there were the obligatory glam photos but the real standout was the slow-motion video they posted of the couple arriving.

In the video, William and Catherine step onto the red carpet while flashes from the photographers light up the whole scene. The breeze catches Catherine’s hair just right and suddenly the two of them look like they’re starring in the world’s most regal movie trailer.