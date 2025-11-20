About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton & Prince William Return to the Red Carpet (But Their Slow-Mo Moment Steals the Show)

It's giving main character energy

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 20, 2025
3:51pm
Chris Jackson - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal family is constantly out and about championing causes, showing up at official engagements and doing all the very royal things we expect from them. But squeezed between those duties, they still manage to sneak in the same everyday moments the rest of us do. Case in point: Prince William and Kate Middleton stepping out for a well-deserved date night (albeit a fancy one).

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, attended the annual Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 19. And lucky for royal fans, Kensington Palace shared a full recap on social media. Yes, there were the obligatory glam photos but the real standout was the slow-motion video they posted of the couple arriving.

In the video, William and Catherine step onto the red carpet while flashes from the photographers light up the whole scene. The breeze catches Catherine’s hair just right and suddenly the two of them look like they’re starring in the world’s most regal movie trailer.

“A magical night at the Royal Variety Performance,” the caption read. “Grateful to all the incredible talent on stage and the dedicated teams behind the scenes for creating such a brilliant evening. A powerful reminder of why supporting the arts matters is so important!”

For their night out, the pair opted for coordinated velvet looks. William kept things classic in a black velvet suit, while Kate brought a pop of color with an emerald green velvet gown paired with silver jewelry. It was their first time walking the red carpet together in two years.

Back in 2023, they made the same appearance alongside non-familial royal guests, Prince Daniel of Sweden and Crown Princess Victoria, who were visiting the U.K. Then, in 2024, King Charles attended the festivities solo while Queen Camilla recovered from a chest infection.

As for Princess Catherine, the end of 2024 marked the close of a challenging year spent navigating her cancer diagnosis and recovery, leading her to scale back and be more intentional with her public schedule.

