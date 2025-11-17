Princess Anne Wears Stunning Diamond Floral Brooch & It Dates Back to Her First Marriage

It’s true: Anne’s diamond floral brooch is thought to have been an 18th birthday present from her parents or her grandmother, as it was first seen in 1969 when she caught a flight to Paris for a party—oh la la. (That’s the same year she turned 18.) It’s been in regular rotation ever since with the Princess Royal wearing it for numerous occasions including the Munich Olympics as well as Royal Ascot as recently as this past June.

Still, one of the more memorable occasions that Anne was pictured wearing it was for her engagement photos to then-fiancé Captain Mark Phillips, which were snapped in May 1973. (We especially love how Anne chose to style it back then, using the glittering floral brooch to secure her scarf at the collar of her bubblegum pink suit.)