Another royal engagement, another brooch moment for Princess Anne—but the hardest working royal did not disappoint on this week’s trip to Singapore, stepping out wearing a sparkly floral design that has been in her royal jewel box since the 1960s, according to reports.
Princess Anne Wears Stunning Diamond Floral Brooch & It Dates Back to Her First Marriage
We love a jewelry throwback
It’s true: Anne’s diamond floral brooch is thought to have been an 18th birthday present from her parents or her grandmother, as it was first seen in 1969 when she caught a flight to Paris for a party—oh la la. (That’s the same year she turned 18.) It’s been in regular rotation ever since with the Princess Royal wearing it for numerous occasions including the Munich Olympics as well as Royal Ascot as recently as this past June.
Still, one of the more memorable occasions that Anne was pictured wearing it was for her engagement photos to then-fiancé Captain Mark Phillips, which were snapped in May 1973. (We especially love how Anne chose to style it back then, using the glittering floral brooch to secure her scarf at the collar of her bubblegum pink suit.)
Back to Singapore: That’s why it was extra fun to see Anne step out wearing this brooch again this week. The occasion? A birthday party in honor of her brother, King Charles, at the British High Commissioner’s Residence, and with her second husband, Sir Timothy Laurence by her side. (The king turns 77 on November 14.) Clearly, this is a special piece, given how often Anne has chosen to wear it over the years (though some royal followers suggest she reaches for it when wearing lighter colors such as yellow and gold—even beige as she did this week).
Anne is in Singapore as part of a two-day trip to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the U.K. and the Commonwealth country.
Definitely a moment for a high-profile brooch.