Despite being three of the most famous children on earth, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have stayed relatively out of the spotlight. Aside from accompanying their parents, Prince William and Princess Catherine, to formal family functions like Trooping the Colour, the children otherwise live private lives. They did, however, step out for a couple of more casual functions this year, to the delight of the public. The Wales children attended the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in August and were also present to welcome their mother back from the National Three Peaks Challenge in July. Kensingston Palace recently shared a throwback photo of that moment, alongside a personally signed message from the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Kensington Palace Releases New Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kids
Plus, a personally signed message from their parents
The post was shared in honor of Mountain Rescue Awareness Day, showing the Wales family alongside rescue volunteers soon after Princess Catherine descended from the last peak with her brother, James Middleton.
"We have seen first-hand the dedication, professionalism and compassion that define their work," the caption read. "Meeting local mountain rescue teams during the Three Peaks Challenge this summer was an opportunity to say thank you in person for the vital role they play in keeping walkers and climbers safe on the mountains all year round...To everyone across the mountain rescue community, thank you for your unwavering commitment, courage and service." The couple ended the statement with their signature sign-off, "W & C."
The last public appearance of any of the Wales children was Prince George, whose first day at Eton College was well documented by the press. Both parents were on hand to drop him off and meet with headmaster Simon Henderson and provost Nicholas Coleridge, hours before Prince George's fellow pupils arrived. The newly-minted teenager was all smiles as he literally walked in the footsteps of his father and uncle, who graduated from Eton in 2000 and 2003, respectively. His siblings remain at Lambrook School, a 20 minute drive away.