Kensington Palace Releases New Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kids

The post was shared in honor of Mountain Rescue Awareness Day, showing the Wales family alongside rescue volunteers soon after Princess Catherine descended from the last peak with her brother, James Middleton.

"We have seen first-hand the dedication, professionalism and compassion that define their work," the caption read. "Meeting local mountain rescue teams during the Three Peaks Challenge this summer was an opportunity to say thank you in person for the vital role they play in keeping walkers and climbers safe on the mountains all year round...To everyone across the mountain rescue community, thank you for your unwavering commitment, courage and service." The couple ended the statement with their signature sign-off, "W & C."