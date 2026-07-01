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Kate Middleton's 3 Peaks Challenge Was Impressive, But Her Body Language Tells the True Story

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By Danielle Long
Published Jul 1, 2026
2:59pm
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In case you missed it, Kate Middleton recently completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, an ambitious trek that involves climbing the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The route covers 23 miles with a total ascent of 10,052 feet. It's an impressive accomplishment for anyone, especially for Princess Catherine, who announced she was in remission from cancer in January 2025. Now, a body language expert says the princess's demeanor during the challenge reveals even more about her mindset.

In a new video, Catherine discusses why she decided to take on the challenge, and body language expert Inbaal Honigman believes the Princess of Wales, 44, appears"defiant in the face of the illness."

"Catherine starts her video using strong, stable body language, her shoulders are squared and she stands at her full height, showing how well she feels. But soon her memories creep back, and within a few seconds, she starts to lower her eyes, gazing to the side," Inbaal told Hello!.

"This glance indicates that she remembers her tough times, and although her smile remains upbeat and genuine, we see her chin rise a little," the expert continued. "This raised chin is a defiant move, she is determined that she will stay well and healthy. She's defiant in the face of the illness."

Alongside the June 28 video, Kensington Palace also shared a photo of Princess Catherine dressed for the hike, complete with trekking poles strapped to her backpack and a baseball cap peeking out beneath her rain jacket as she trekked through gray, rainy weather.

In the accompanying post, Princess Catherine explained that the challenge was about much more than reaching the summit.

"Not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people," she explained.

"Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare," Catherine continued. "Every individual is different, and ensuring there is a whole person approach to care enables those living through cancer to manage the deeply personal challenge of diagnosis. Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients’ ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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