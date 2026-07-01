Kate Middleton's 3 Peaks Challenge Was Impressive, But Her Body Language Tells the True Story

In case you missed it, Kate Middleton recently completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, an ambitious trek that involves climbing the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The route covers 23 miles with a total ascent of 10,052 feet. It's an impressive accomplishment for anyone, especially for Princess Catherine, who announced she was in remission from cancer in January 2025. Now, a body language expert says the princess's demeanor during the challenge reveals even more about her mindset.
In a new video, Catherine discusses why she decided to take on the challenge, and body language expert Inbaal Honigman believes the Princess of Wales, 44, appears"defiant in the face of the illness."