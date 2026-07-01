Kate Middleton's 3 Peaks Challenge Was Impressive, But Her Body Language Tells the True Story

"Catherine starts her video using strong, stable body language, her shoulders are squared and she stands at her full height, showing how well she feels. But soon her memories creep back, and within a few seconds, she starts to lower her eyes, gazing to the side," Inbaal told Hello!.

"This glance indicates that she remembers her tough times, and although her smile remains upbeat and genuine, we see her chin rise a little," the expert continued. "This raised chin is a defiant move, she is determined that she will stay well and healthy. She's defiant in the face of the illness."

Alongside the June 28 video, Kensington Palace also shared a photo of Princess Catherine dressed for the hike, complete with trekking poles strapped to her backpack and a baseball cap peeking out beneath her rain jacket as she trekked through gray, rainy weather.

In the accompanying post, Princess Catherine explained that the challenge was about much more than reaching the summit.