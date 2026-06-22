Kate Middleton Pens Personal Essay (and Shares a Throwback Photo from a Major Milestone)

In the essay, the Princess of Wales reflected on her visit to the region and stressed the vital importance of human connection in a world that is increasingly online. She highlighted the universal longing to reconnect with ourselves, others and nature.

"I believe that connection grounds us. It brings us back to our sense of self, to the present moment, to what is real and felt rather than abstract and distant," she writes. "By spending time in nature or being creative, we can nurture the very skills and emotions that cannot be digitized: awareness, empathy, humility and above all, love."

Princess Catherine ended the essay with a personal anecdote, recounting an interaction with a parent at her children's school. (All three currently attend Lambrook School, 15 minutes southwest of Windsor.) The parent asked the Princess of Wales about what she felt everyone could do, if they could do only one thing.

"My answer is simple: to prioritize love," Princess Catherine writes. "I’m not talking about overly sentimental and romantic gestures, but love that is quiet and unconditional, built on time and patience: the joy found in ordinary things; the everyday magic of life itself."