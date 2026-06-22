Kate Middleton Pens Personal Essay (and Shares a Throwback Photo from a Major Milestone)

The Princess of Wales has long made early childhood development the crux of her advocacy work, having established The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021. Earlier this year, she hit a major milestone, undertaking her first overseas trip since her cancer diagnosis in 2024. Fittingly, it was tied to early childhood education and development, as she spent two days in Reggio Emilia, an Italian town renowned for its approach to children's early years. Recently, Kensington Palace and The Royal Foundation Centre shared a throwback photo of Princess Catherine surrounded by youngsters she met on her visit, to accompany an essay penned by the Princess herself, which The Royal Foundation shared on its website.
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Wise words
In the image co-posted by Kensington Palace and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on the first day of her visit, she is surrounded by a crowd of smiling children.
“It is vital to preserve the spirit of childhood alongside healthy development. Childhood is foundational in developing a healthy balance between mind, body and spirit," the caption read, publishing an excerpt. "But children are not simply learners of information. They don’t analyze joy but live it; they don’t intellectualize connection, but embody it. They experience the world through feeling—through love."
In the essay, the Princess of Wales reflected on her visit to the region and stressed the vital importance of human connection in a world that is increasingly online. She highlighted the universal longing to reconnect with ourselves, others and nature.
"I believe that connection grounds us. It brings us back to our sense of self, to the present moment, to what is real and felt rather than abstract and distant," she writes. "By spending time in nature or being creative, we can nurture the very skills and emotions that cannot be digitized: awareness, empathy, humility and above all, love."
Princess Catherine ended the essay with a personal anecdote, recounting an interaction with a parent at her children's school. (All three currently attend Lambrook School, 15 minutes southwest of Windsor.) The parent asked the Princess of Wales about what she felt everyone could do, if they could do only one thing.
"My answer is simple: to prioritize love," Princess Catherine writes. "I’m not talking about overly sentimental and romantic gestures, but love that is quiet and unconditional, built on time and patience: the joy found in ordinary things; the everyday magic of life itself."