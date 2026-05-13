Kate Middleton Just Paired a Gorgeous Muted Blue Look With One of Her Trusted Mom Moves

Today, Princess Catherine embarks on a solo trip to Italy in support of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The Princess of Wales, wearing a sophisticated, bright blue pantsuit and coordinating top-handle bag, touched down in Reggio Emilia, where she was greeted by throngs of enthusiastic well-wishers. Naturally, she stopped to chat with the children in the crowd, pulling out her signature parenting move that made for some seriously adorable snaps.
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The children's princess
Upon meeting the youngsters in the crowd, the Princess immediately stooped down to their eye level as she laughed and chatted with them and their parents. Princess Catherine is known to do this often, and the technique has been proven to establish trust and put children at ease when speaking with an adult.
The caption posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram account read, "Meeting local families, educators and community members whose shared care for early childhood continues to shape everyday life here—recognizing that investment in early childhood development is of critical importance."
Princess Catherine's goal in visiting Reggio Emilia is to learn from the town's renowned educational philosophy, which, she noted in a separate post, is "aiming to come to a greater understanding of how we can raise ‘The Whole Child’—supporting healthy balance in mind, body and spirit." The caption also added: "Our earliest relationships and environments cultivate the social and emotional skills which become the golden thread of lifelong wellbeing, And here, the Reggio Emilia Approach has become a world-leading approach to learning, encouraging children how to ‘live’ connection."