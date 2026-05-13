Kate Middleton Just Paired a Gorgeous Muted Blue Look With One of Her Trusted Mom Moves

Upon meeting the youngsters in the crowd, the Princess immediately stooped down to their eye level as she laughed and chatted with them and their parents. Princess Catherine is known to do this often, and the technique has been proven to establish trust and put children at ease when speaking with an adult.

The caption posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram account read, "Meeting local families, educators and community members whose shared care for early childhood continues to shape everyday life here—recognizing that investment in early childhood development is of critical importance."