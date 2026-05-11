Kate Middleton Is the Princess of Polka Dots in Stunning Garden Party Look

Fashion is one of those things that always keeps us on our toes. One minute it’s all about ultra-trendy silhouettes, the next it’s “wait, are we bringing that back?” (Looking at you, low-rise jeans and peplum tops). But every so often, a classic trend sticks around for a reason and Kate Middleton just reminded us why polka dots are basically forever.
On Friday, May 8, the Princess of Wales, 44, joined Prince William at Buckingham Palace to host a garden party, and she looked like she stepped right out of a modern royal fashion mood board. She wore a black-and-white polka dot midi dress from one of her trusted designers, Self-Portrait, featuring a structured, shoulder-padded wool top, a floral corsage detail, a square neckline, and an A-line polka dot skirt.