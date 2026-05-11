Kate Middleton Is the Princess of Polka Dots in Stunning Garden Party Look

Polka dots are basically a recurring character in Catherine’s wardrobe at this point. She’s been wearing them for years, and clearly has no plans to stop. Remember the blue polka dot dress she wore after welcoming Prince George in 2013? More recently, she leaned into the print again during VE Day celebrations in 2025 with a white dress covered in black polka dots.

From major life moments to formal royal duties, the Princess is proving this pattern really does work everywhere and it's perfect for summer, which is just around the corner.

Getting back to her outfit, the polka dot dress wasn't the only showstopper. She topped things off with a wide-brimmed black-and-cream straw hat featuring sculptural detailing and floral accents by Vienna-born, British-based milliner Mitzi Lorenz. She also paired the look with Ralph Lauren Celia calfskin pumps and a woven clutch for that effortlessly put-together finish.

But the most meaningful details were in the jewelry.