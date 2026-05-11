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Kate Middleton Is the Princess of Polka Dots in Stunning Garden Party Look

You need this in your closet

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 11, 2026
5:44pm
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PA/POOL supplied by Splash News

Fashion is one of those things that always keeps us on our toes. One minute it’s all about ultra-trendy silhouettes, the next it’s “wait, are we bringing that back?” (Looking at you, low-rise jeans and peplum tops). But every so often, a classic trend sticks around for a reason and Kate Middleton just reminded us why polka dots are basically forever.

On Friday, May 8, the Princess of Wales, 44, joined Prince William at Buckingham Palace to host a garden party, and she looked like she stepped right out of a modern royal fashion mood board. She wore a black-and-white polka dot midi dress from one of her trusted designers, Self-Portrait, featuring a structured, shoulder-padded wool top, a floral corsage detail, a square neckline, and an A-line polka dot skirt.

Polka dots are basically a recurring character in Catherine’s wardrobe at this point. She’s been wearing them for years, and clearly has no plans to stop. Remember the blue polka dot dress she wore after welcoming Prince George in 2013? More recently, she leaned into the print again during VE Day celebrations in 2025 with a white dress covered in black polka dots.

From major life moments to formal royal duties, the Princess is proving this pattern really does work everywhere and it's perfect for summer, which is just around the corner.

Getting back to her outfit, the polka dot dress wasn't the only showstopper. She topped things off with a wide-brimmed black-and-cream straw hat featuring sculptural detailing and floral accents by Vienna-born, British-based milliner Mitzi Lorenz. She also paired the look with Ralph Lauren Celia calfskin pumps and a woven clutch for that effortlessly put-together finish.

But the most meaningful details were in the jewelry.

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Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

She wore Queen Elizabeth’s Bahrain pearl drop earrings along with Princess Diana’s “Birthright” three-strand pearl bracelet, a piece she doesn’t bring out often, with the last known time being back in 2017.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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