Prince William Steps Out in Unexpected Outfit—And One of the Season's Trendiest Colors

The lighter color palette perfectly matched the Prince's mood as he visited the Yorkshire Dales. (Perhaps he had a Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff sighting in the moors?) While there, Prince William was photographed smiling and laughing as he picked up pastries at Dales Bike Centre and visited with young farmers at Crow Trees Farm in Swaledale. He spoke with them about the challenges they face as multi-generational farmers and the importance of nature preservation. The Price of Wales also toured the River Bain Hydro scheme in Bainbridge, which provides power for 30 local homes.

Here's to the Prince's bolder and brighter fashion in 2026.