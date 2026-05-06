When it comes to royal fashion, I'm usually turning to Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and even Duchess Sophie for inspiration. The handbags! The jeans that still feel put together! The sharp coats! The hats! The brooches! The royal women have a fashion arsenal at their disposal, and they know how to use it. But, surprisingly, it wasn't one of them whom I noticed on a recent outing for an impeccable—and on-trend—look. Rather, it was Prince William who shocked me, not only by deviating from his normal uniform but also sporting the hottest neutral right now.
Prince William Steps Out in Unexpected Outfit—And One of the Season's Trendiest Colors
Am I seeing things right?!
The Prince of Wales is known for stepping out in a navy suit or sweater, pretty much all of the time. But this year, I've noticed that he's been leaning into the softer warmth of chocolate brown, which has replaced black as the go-to base color. In January, he experimented with a chocolate brown pullover layered under his navy blazer during a visit to Scotland. In February, he experimented with a chocolate brown blazer over a navy pullover while visiting Wales. In March, he got a bit more daring, choosing a brown blazer over a light blue shirt. During his most recent outing, I'd venture to say it's one of his most adventurous looks yet—chocolate brown sweater with a brown/gray plaid (!) blazer over a light blue shirt. Prince William also wore brown boots. All he needs now is to make the switch over from his habitual navy trousers.
The lighter color palette perfectly matched the Prince's mood as he visited the Yorkshire Dales. (Perhaps he had a Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff sighting in the moors?) While there, Prince William was photographed smiling and laughing as he picked up pastries at Dales Bike Centre and visited with young farmers at Crow Trees Farm in Swaledale. He spoke with them about the challenges they face as multi-generational farmers and the importance of nature preservation. The Price of Wales also toured the River Bain Hydro scheme in Bainbridge, which provides power for 30 local homes.
Here's to the Prince's bolder and brighter fashion in 2026.