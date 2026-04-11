About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Body Language at Easter Says a Ton About Their Relationship

The proof is in the pudding

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Apr 11, 2026
2:00pm
Kate Middleton prince William body language 720x780
Kin Cheung/WPA Pool

When it comes to communication, body language can honestly say way more than words ever do. From a simple facial expression to how someone walks into a room, experts can often pick up on comfort levels, confidence shifts, or even when one partner is happily stepping back to let the other take the lead. And in the case of Kate Middleton and Prince William, their latest public outing offered plenty of subtle clues about where things stand in their relationship.

In case you missed it, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual Easter service at St. George’s Chapel on Sunday, April 5, joined by their three children and other members of the royal family.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton told PureWow, “The order is obviously quite managed, with Kate and William at the front, leading the way. Kate’s posture and the way she was walking exuded confidence and happiness."

wales family 680x365
SplashNews.com

"She was smiling at the cameras with William, he was also walking with a confident stride; he didn’t have his hands in his pockets the way other members of the family did," Stanton continued. "Facially, they had very genuine expressions that were happy to be there."

“Kate and William were walking in unison, matching and mirroring each other even with their strides, showing great strength and solidarity, showing that this is the shape of things to come with them at the forefront, confident and together as a unit," Stanton added.

And honestly, if you’ve followed the couple for a while, this probably won’t come as a surprise. Around their 14th wedding anniversary last April, Stanton noted that the pair consistently present as one of the strongest royal couples.

“In terms of the couple’s body language, they are definitely one of the strongest couples, if not the strongest, out of all of the Royal family,” Stanton said. He also pointed out that while they’ve never been overly demonstrative in public, their chemistry has always been obvious.

“They now appear to be at the epitome of their relationship and well and truly in love,” he said.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Kate Middleton and Prince William Take 3 Week Break from Royal Duties (And Yes, There's a Good Reason)

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe