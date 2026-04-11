Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Body Language at Easter Says a Ton About Their Relationship

When it comes to communication, body language can honestly say way more than words ever do. From a simple facial expression to how someone walks into a room, experts can often pick up on comfort levels, confidence shifts, or even when one partner is happily stepping back to let the other take the lead. And in the case of Kate Middleton and Prince William, their latest public outing offered plenty of subtle clues about where things stand in their relationship.

In case you missed it, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual Easter service at St. George’s Chapel on Sunday, April 5, joined by their three children and other members of the royal family.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton told PureWow, “The order is obviously quite managed, with Kate and William at the front, leading the way. Kate’s posture and the way she was walking exuded confidence and happiness."