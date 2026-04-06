Kate Middleton’s Cream Easter Look Is Peak Spring Chic & Proves This Styling Hack Is Timeless

Over the weekend, families around the world gathered to celebrate Easter, including the British royals, who turned out in full force for the annual service at St George's Chapel. In attendance were King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three kids and other members of the royal family. Although everyone showed up in their Sunday best, my eyes were immediately drawn to Princess Catherine.

The Princess of Wales, 44, leaned into a polished, cream moment that felt equal parts timeless, fresh, and proof that monochromatic styling hits every time. Her outfit featured a tailored blazer with a belt detail and subtle embroidery, styled with a coordinating calf-length skirt and matching hat. She finished the look with nude pumps and kept her accessories classic, wearing the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings along with a delicate cross necklace.