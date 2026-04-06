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Kate Middleton’s Cream Easter Look Is Peak Spring Chic & Proves This Styling Hack Is Timeless

It's tried and true

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Apr 6, 2026
3:10pm
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Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Over the weekend, families around the world gathered to celebrate Easter, including the British royals, who turned out in full force for the annual service at St George's Chapel. In attendance were King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three kids and other members of the royal family. Although everyone showed up in their Sunday best, my eyes were immediately drawn to Princess Catherine.

The Princess of Wales, 44, leaned into a polished, cream moment that felt equal parts timeless, fresh, and proof that monochromatic styling hits every time. Her outfit featured a tailored blazer with a belt detail and subtle embroidery, styled with a coordinating calf-length skirt and matching hat. She finished the look with nude pumps and kept her accessories classic, wearing the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings along with a delicate cross necklace.

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Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

While Princess Catherine kept things light and neutral, the rest of the family seemed to embrace a tried-and-true royal favorite: shades of blue.

Prince William opted for a navy suit with a blue tie and crisp white shirt, while Prince George and Prince Louis were twinning in dark navy suits with baby blue ties and black shoes.

Even Princess Charlotte joined the color story, matching both her mother and the men in her family, wearing a soft blue dress layered under a tan-and-brown coat.

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Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

When it comes to a monochromatic moment, the Princess of Wales is no newbie. Just last month, she stepped out in a sleek gray ensemble anchored by a structured blazer frock coat from Tolu Coker, paired with coordinating accessories. And for St. Patrick's Day, she went all in on a rich green look, complete with a matching headpiece.

Safe to say, when it comes to getting dressed, a monochromatic palette is one styling trick that never misses.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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