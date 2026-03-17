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Striking New Photo Shows Kate Middleton Standing Alone And Her Body Language is Telling

They say a picture's worth a thousand words

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By Clara Stein
Published Mar 17, 2026
5:01pm
Kate Middleton St. Patricks 1
﻿Zak Hussein

It’s that time of year again, the one where everything turns green (yes, even the beer) and suddenly everyone’s a little bit Irish. St. Patrick’s Day has officially arrived, complete with festive outfits, parades and all the traditions we’ve come to expect. And while plenty of people are out celebrating, the royals are right there with them. Case in point: Kate Middleton stepped out to continue her annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition with the Irish Guards.

But before we get into her very on-theme outfit, we need to talk about one particular photo that’s been making the rounds. In the shot, taken from the side, she’s standing tall on a podium, eyes forward, completely composed. There’s something about her posture that feels especially powerful. Her body language quietly reflects the respect and significance of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration and parade at Mons Barracks, without needing to say a word.

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Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Now, on to the fashion. Princess Catherine stayed true to form in head-to-toe green, wearing a calf-length forest green coat paired with a coordinating headpiece. She finished the look with sleek black accessories: a scarf, statement belt, gloves and heeled boots that pulled everything together in that polished, effortless way she’s known for.

Of course, it wasn’t all formal moments. Other snapshots from the day show Catherine smiling, chatting and engaging with those around her, bringing a lighter, more relaxed energy to the event.

The Princess of Wales has been attending St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with the Irish Guards since 2012, often alongside Prince William. But after being named Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022, following King Charles’s accession, this year marked her second time attending the event solo.

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Richard Pohle/WPA Pool / Shutterstock

The appearance comes just a day before she’s set to join Prince William in welcoming Nigeria’s president and first lady, kicking off a state visit alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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