Kate Middleton’s Vintage Layered Pearl Necklace Is the Definition of Timeless

It was a full royal turnout in London this week. On March 9, members of the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service, an event that celebrates the unity and shared values of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth.

Kate Middleton, 44, looked polished as ever matching Prince William's signature navy look in a structured navy blue Catherine Walker coatdress paired with a coordinating hat. The long, double-breasted coat featured sharp shoulders, a pointed collar and elegant pleats that flowed from the bodice to the hem, creating the effect of a skirt. She finished the monochrome look with a wide-brim hat adorned with a bow and delicate netting, plus a crocodile leather clutch and classic pumps in the same rich shade.

But the real scene-stealer? Her jewelry.