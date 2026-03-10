About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton’s Vintage Layered Pearl Necklace Is the Definition of Timeless

And she matched Prince William

By Clara Stein
Published Mar 10, 2026
5:11pm
Kate Middleton
Zak Hussein

It was a full royal turnout in London this week. On March 9, members of the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service, an event that celebrates the unity and shared values of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth.

Kate Middleton, 44, looked polished as ever matching Prince William's signature navy look in a structured navy blue Catherine Walker coatdress paired with a coordinating hat. The long, double-breasted coat featured sharp shoulders, a pointed collar and elegant pleats that flowed from the bodice to the hem, creating the effect of a skirt. She finished the monochrome look with a wide-brim hat adorned with a bow and delicate netting, plus a crocodile leather clutch and classic pumps in the same rich shade.

But the real scene-stealer? Her jewelry.

Kate paired the ensemble with a striking five-strand pearl necklace from vintage jeweler Susan Caplan. The layered piece added instant drama and felt perfectly suited for such a formal royal occasion.

She also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by wearing the monarch’s Bahrain pearl drop earrings. The final touch was Kate’s iconic sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring from Prince William, which famously once belonged to Princess Diana.

The Prince and Princess of Wales later shared photos from the event on social media, including images of dancers performing, flag bearers and several moments of the couple smiling together.

"Bringing together voices, cultures and performances from across the 56 Commonwealth nations," the caption read. "A pleasure to join Their Majesties The King and Queen, and other members of the Royal Family, at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Observation Service."

"A moment to celebrate the shared values, diversity and connections that unite the Commonwealth," the post concluded.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
