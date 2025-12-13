King Charles's Body Language This Week Struck Me as Super Surprising (Especially for a Monarch)

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been busy as of late, from the king driving a train (yes, really) to the queen wearing an $11 million tiara (yes, also really). And on Wednesday, the monarch stepped out again, this time for an Advent service at Westminster Abbey.

Buckingham Palace shared photos from the event on Instagram, along with the caption, "The King has attended an Advent Service at Westminster Abbey, highlighting themes of Advent ecumenicism, and the experience of persecuted Christians."

It continued, "The congregation included Christian leaders from across the UK and the world; members of Anglican Clergy; and representatives of other faiths and charities."

And while the photo and caption were nice and all, my eye was immediately drawn to King Charles's body language—and just how surprising it was (especially for a monarch).