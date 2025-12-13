About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
King Charles's Body Language This Week Struck Me as Super Surprising (Especially for a Monarch)

The man is clearly at ease

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 13, 2025
3:00pm
king charles westminster abbey
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been busy as of late, from the king driving a train (yes, really) to the queen wearing an $11 million tiara (yes, also really). And on Wednesday, the monarch stepped out again, this time for an Advent service at Westminster Abbey.

Buckingham Palace shared photos from the event on Instagram, along with the caption, "The King has attended an Advent Service at Westminster Abbey, highlighting themes of Advent ecumenicism, and the experience of persecuted Christians."

It continued, "The congregation included Christian leaders from across the UK and the world; members of Anglican Clergy; and representatives of other faiths and charities."

And while the photo and caption were nice and all, my eye was immediately drawn to King Charles's body language—and just how surprising it was (especially for a monarch).

Take the first image in the slideshow, for example. The king walks with his hand in his pocket, a strikingly casual moment for the royal. Talk about being comfortable in his environment.

This comfy confidence continues in the subsequent slides as he shakes hands with those in attendance at the service. In one picture, his smile is a mile wide, showing just how at ease he is and how much fun he is having in his public facing role. In the last slide, the king leans in, a surprising showing of comfort and familiarity.

While the traditional image of a monarch might be one of formality, the king's body language is the complete opposite. He is relaxed, unceremonious and informal.

This same easygoing nature was clear earlier in the week when King Charles presented TV and radio host Claudia Winkleman with an MBE (a British honor standing for Member of the Order of the British Empire).

As they shake hands, Charles and Winkleman (who is host of The Traitors UK) are fully at ease, smiling in a friendly and familiar manner.

Out with the stuffy old royal image, and in with the new laid-back monarchy.

