Queen Camilla Wears Iconic $11 Million Tiara Gifted to Queen Elizabeth on Her Wedding Day

Worth an estimated $11 million (or £8,500,000), the iconic tiara was crafted by royal jeweler Garrard in 1893 and worn by Queen Elizabeth on numerous occasions before she passed away in 2022. After her death, Queen Camilla famously donned the sparkler for the first time publicly in 2023 just a few months after the May coronation of her husband King Charles. Wednesday night marked another opportunity for Her Majesty to wear the show-stopping piece.

Camilla chose to pair the tiara with a teal blue gown featuring a floral design by Fiona Clare. Another stand-out accessory? She also wore the Royal Family Order of King Charles III, of course.